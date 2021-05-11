Nothing has something new to launch in June

Last year, Carl Pei, OnePlus co-founder, launched his new venture Nothing, a consumer electronics company.

Now, the new tech start-up is ready to reveal its product early next month. The upcoming device is said to be a True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphone. Yes, it has a name-- Ear 1.

"Design is still top secret but what we can tell you is that Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence, and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come," the company said.

The company earlier this year had teased a concept model of the earphone. It featured a see-through design with a transparent enclosure and users could see all the internal components.

In the press statement, the company hints the commercial variant will retain some of the stripped-down aesthetic. The product promises to offer an immersive experience while listening to any type of music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

