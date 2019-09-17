OnePlus 7T, Android TV set for global debut in India

After weeks of speculations, OnePlus is finally ready to officially unveil the company's first-ever smart TV later this month.

The Chinese consumer electronics firm took to Twitter to officially confirm the launch of the OnePlus TV and will be hosting a global event on September 26 in New Delhi. Also, it will be bringing the new OnePlus 7T series mobile on the same date.

Like the previous launch events, OnePlus will be offering tickets for fans to attend the programme at the venue. The entry pass can be purchased at the company's official page at 10:00 on September 20. As part of the promotional offer, the company will be giving away goodies including OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless 2 earphones and other exclusive OnePlus merchandise.

OnePlus TV: What we know so far

As per the official teaser, OnePlus TV is coming with 55-inch 4K QLED display. It will be powered by the company's proprietary Gamma Color Magic processor with tweaked Google-certified Android TV OS.



OnePlus TV launch teaser (Picture Credit: OnePlus India/Twitter screengrab)



It will also boast eight speakers with 50W output and support Dolby Atmos sound system to offer cinematic sound effect.

OnePlus TV comes with a minimalistic design having just six buttons including a dedicated Google Assistant key. The device owner can change channels, find movies based on actors, genres in addition to adjusting volume with just voice commands.

Also, the recently released teaser has shown the metallic television stand along with the back panel of the OnePlus TV, hinting it will come with a kevlar-like textured coating similar to OnePlus phones' shell.

OnePlus 7T: All you need to know

OnePlus 7T series is expected to come with moderate incremental upgrade in terms of internal hardware, but it will have discernible design change.



OnePlus 7T series teaser (Picture Credit: OnePlus India/Twitter screengrab)



Instead of vertically aligned camera sensors, the new 7T series is expected to come with a circular module with LED flash.

It is expected to come in two variants-- one a generic OnePlus 7T and another top-end 7T Pro. Both are expected to come with almost the same specifications except for screen, battery and telephoto camera.

OnePlus 7T is likely to come with a 6.55-inch screen (2400x1080p) having a pixel density of 402 ppi (pixels per inch) and a 3,800mAh battery

The OnePlus 7T Pro is said to flaunt a slightly bigger 6.65-inch display (3100x1440p) with a pixel density of 516ppi and a 4,085mAh cell.

Both the OnePlus 7T series variants are expected to sport a Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor at the base. On the back, they will have a glass-based shell with a matte finish.

Under-the-hood, it is expected come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 plus octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB/512GB (OnePlus 7T Pro only) storage and a 16MP (F2.0 aperture) front-camera with Electronic Image Stabilisation and also support Warp 30T fast charging.

On the back, OnePlus 7T Pro will house a 48MP (F1.6) sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and will be supported by an 8MP Telephoto(F2.4) with 3x zoom and an ultra-wide 16MP (F2.2) with 120-degree field of view.

OnePlus 7T too is expected to have the same primary and ultra-wide sensors seen in the 7T Pro but will have 12MP Telephoto camera (F2.2) with 2x zoom.

Both the phones' camera is said to have Macro mode for close-up shots, Nightscape mode, super slow-motion 720p HD recording at 960fps (frames per second) speed.

Also, it can be noted that the OnePlus 7T series will be the first-ever phone to come with Android 10 out-of-the-box. Unlike the upcoming Pixel 4 (launching on October 15), which will run pure Vanilla Android, the OnePlus mobile will have a tweaked version and will be called as OxygenOS 10.

Depending on the RAM+Storage configuration, the OnePlus 7T and the 7T Pro are likely to be priced anywhere between Rs 33,000 and 58,000 similar to the current OnePlus 7 series.

Both OnePlus TV and OnePlus 7T (& 7T Pro) series will be available exclusively on Amazon India.

