OnePlus Nord CE 5G: What we know so far

OnePlus, earlier in the week, announced to launch the new Nord CE (Core Edition) 5G phone in India next month on June 10.

Now, the features of the upcoming mid-range have surfaced online. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, not MediaTek Dimensity 1200 series as previously rumoured.

The chipset comes packed with Qualcomm Kryo 570 CPU octa-cores (20% increase in performance) and paired with Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, which is said to offer 10% faster graphics processing capability compared to the predecessor chipset.

Qualcomm chipset also comes integrated with a 5G modem. Whenever the super-fast internet infrastructure gets ready, Indian customers will be able to experience peak download speed up to 3.7 Gbps and peak upload speed up to 1.6 Gbps.

The new OnePlus Nord CE 5G is also said to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Also, on the back, it will feature a triple camera module having a 64MP primary sensor. And, a 16MP snapper on the front, Android Central reported citing a company insider.

It is said to be priced less compared to the 2020-series OnePlus Nord 5G and we can expect the phone to cost anywhere between Rs 18,000 and Rs 25,000.

Like all the OnePlus phones, the new Nord CE 5G will be exclusively sold on Amazon India, OnePlus stores from June 16 onwards. Later, it will be made available to retail partner chains including Croma.

It will be strategically placed to counter the popular Redmi Note 10 Pro Max series, which is currently the best value-for-the-money mobile in the mid-range sector.

Besides the OnePlus CE 5G, OnePlus is confirmed to launch the new OnePlus U series Android smart TVs. It is said to come in three sizes-- 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. They are expected to come with Gamma processor and 30W speakers.

