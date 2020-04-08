OnePlus reveals wireless Warp charge for 8 Series sets

OnePlus has repeatedly produced flagship killer devices. With the scheduled online launch (on April 14) of the OnePlus 8 Series, the company has announced another killer feature – the Warp Charge 30 Wireless.

The 8 Series will be the successor to the 7T Pro and the new launch is expected to be 5G compatible with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. As is the custom, the 8 Series price will be revealed at the launch.

OnePlus says that with the new wireless fast charger, with a peak output of up to 30W, the device can be charged from 1 to 50 per cent in only half an hour.

To achieve this charging speed, OnePlus has developed what they call the first isolated charge pump with Warp wireless direct charging architecture. This ensures a charge efficiency of 97 per cent and minimises the amount of energy converted into heat. There is also a kill switch and the isolated charge pump deactivates charging when abnormal currents and voltages are detected. This function helps maintain a stable charge and keeps the phone safe while powering up.

Moreover, to improve charging efficiency and maintain a high-power charge for longer, OnePlus has utilised Warp wireless direct charging architecture. This enables real time communication between the wireless charger and phone through a customised chip. The chip assists in controlling the charger’s current and voltage to maximise overall efficiency. With the combination of these two technologies, OnePlus says, they were able to ensure a 30W wireless charge that’s both fast and stable.

The new wireless charging will also be Qi-compatible. This means that almost any third-party charger can be used with a OnePlus device. If a Qi wireless charger that supports a 10W EPP standard is used, 10W charging speeds for the OnePlus device is possible.