OnePlus security breached, phone owners data hacked

Popular phone-maker OnePlus has revealed that there was a security breach in their servers and some of the device owners' personal information was compromised.

The Chinese company confirmed that unauthorised actors have gained access to a number of OnePlus users' data including name, contact number, email and shipping address.

However, OnePlus has assured that the hackers have not gained any access to any critical payment information, passwords and all other aspects of the users' accounts are safe.

"We took immediate steps to stop the intruder and reinforce security. Before making this public, we informed our impacted users by email. Right now, we are working with the relevant authorities to further investigate this incident," Ziv C, OnePlus security team member said on the official company forum.

The company has apologised for failing to protect the OnePlus phone owners' data and promised to improve the security. But, it can be noted that this is the second such incident in two years.



In 2018, OnePlus failed to protect its servers from leaking payment card information of the users. Hackers stole more than 40,000 users' credit card details.

Several hundreds of the customers, who had saved card info on OnePlus' e-store, lost money. Cybercriminals used the data to illegally spend the money on purchasing costly merchandises in the international market.

But, the recent security breach is unlikely to hurt the affected customers in terms of financial loss, but have been warned that they may receive spams, marketing emails and also possibly phishing mails with malicious URL links to their account.

