OnePlus smart TV tipped to break covers soon

After launching the company's flagship mobile OnePlus 7 series, the Chinese smartphone-maker is all set to foray in the television arena with the unveiling of new OnePlus smart TV soon.

Last year, OnePlus confirmed to launch self-branded OnePlus TV in 2019 and now, renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal, popularly known for revealing accurate details of OnePlus 7 series before the official launch, is now claiming that OnePlus TV will soon break covers.

It is said to run Android TV OS and come with Artificial Intelligence-powered smart assistant to perform actions such as change channels, volume, weather report and other chores with just voice commands of the user. It also would support HDR 10 content and this will definitely find takers among Netflix and Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

However, OnePlus TV is said to come with an LCD screen, not OLED, as previously rumored. If this really turns out to be true, it will be such a downer for not only the OnePlus patrons but also smart TV enthusiasts.

There are lots of benefits to using OLED over LCD, as the former offers true black colour contrast on the screen and also consumes less power.

Despite, there is very little information on OnePlus TV, it has created quite a lot of buzz in the consumer electronics industry, which is currently dominated by Samsung and LG. Rival Xiaomi has made a lot stride in China and more so in India, as it has managed to top the leader board within a year of the Mi LED smart TV made its debut in the subcontinent.



OnePlus TV expected to make the global debut soon; picture credit: Ishan Agarwal/Twitter (screen-grab)



Unlike Xiaomi OnePlus has a greater presence in global markets and will look to build on its mobile phone's reputation to attract consumers around the world. Stay tuned.

