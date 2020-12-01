OnePlus to launch three OnePlus 9 series phones in March 2021

OnePlus forayed into the smartphone business in 2013 with a feature-rich OnePlus One. It had the latest and fastest processor but offered less than half the price of the premium brands. Within a short span of time, it gained a good reputation among global consumers. Initially, is used to unveil one phone a year, and in the past few years, it began to released two new phones a year. This year, it launched six phones-- OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 8T, Nord N100 and N10 5G.

In 2021, the Chinese company is expected to unveil more devices. Tipster Max Jambor has claimed that the OnePlus will launch three OnePlus 9 variants-- standard OnePlus 9, a top-end 9 Pro, and a budget 9E in March 2021.

It looks like OnePlus has taken a leaf out of Samsung's playbook and wants to offer more options to consumers with three phones in different budget segments. This year, Samsung unveiled three premium models Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and 20 Ultra in the first half, and four more - Galaxy Note20, Note20 Plus, Note20 Ultra 5G, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the second half. In between those releases, it launched an array of Galaxy M, A, and F series phones in the mid-range and budget segment.

We expect OnePlus to release more phones throughout 2021 and further expand its reach in emerging markets like India and also, it will be able to fill the void left the Huawei and its subsidiary Honor in Europe and the US.

Due to the sanctions on Huawei by the US government, the former is already in the final stages of selling its subsidiary Honor to the Shenzhen govt, Digital China, and others.

Besides OnePlus, Xiaomi is also steadily increasing its market share in Europe, as it has emerged as the third-biggest mobile brand in the world.

