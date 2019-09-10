OnePlus TV teaser promises immersive viewing experience

For the past several days, OnePlus has increased its activity on social media platforms revealing a series of new features of the upcoming OnePlus TV and now, it has shown off another key attribute, sparking off excitement among fans.

On Twitter, OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau confirmed the new OnePlus TV will come with Dolby Vision.

OnePlus TV: How much we know so far

The upcoming OnePlus TV will sport a massive 55-inch 4K QLED screen with Doly Vision, which promises immersive viewing experience and offer true colour, good contrast, and brightness.

It will be backed by 50W 8 speakers with Dolby Atmos sound system for punchy bass, the company says on OnePlus TV landing page on Amazon.



OnePlus TV stand (Photo Credit: Pete Lau/Twitter- screengrab)



The company is also expected to offer a TV stand with the retail package. Going by the image, it is made of premium metallic material and also looks visually appealing.

It will come with metallic remote control with the minimalistic design having just six buttons including a dedicated key to trigger Google Assistant. With this, consumers can change channels and control volume with just voice commands.



OnePlus TV remote (Photo Credit: OnePlus India/Twitter- screengrab)



The new television will run on Android TV powered by proprietary Gamma Color Magic processor.

There is no official word on the price but is likely to cost around Rs 50,000 if not less. It can be noted that the new OnePlus TV will be launched first in India by the end of the month, most probably on September 26 or 27.



Gamma Color Magic chipset will be incorporated in the OnePlus TV (Photo Credit: OnePlus India/Twitter- screengrab)



Besides the TV, the company is expected to launch new OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor with upgraded camera hardware in the same event.

OnePlus-rival Xiaomi is also hosting an event in Bengaluru on 17 September and is expected to bring 65-inch smart Android TV along with a slew of new smart gadgets including Mi Band 4.

