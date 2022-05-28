Open Sesame | Qutub Minar

The Archaeological Survey of India has told a Delhi court that the Qutub Minar complex is not a place of worship and its existing status as a monument can't be altered.

Responding to a plea for restoration of Hindu and Jain deities inside the complex, the ASI said that though there was no denial about the existence of Hindu and Jain sculptures over there, a fundamental right to worship can't be claimed with respect to the protected monument.

Read more