Open Sesame | Qutub Minar

ASI told a Delhi court that the Qutub Minar complex is not a place of worship and its existing status as a monument can't be altered

Asra Mavad
Asra Mavad,
  • May 28 2022, 05:59 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 05:59 ist
Illustration by Sajith Kumar.

The Archaeological Survey of India has told a Delhi court that the Qutub Minar complex is not a place of worship and its existing status as a monument can't be altered.

Responding to a plea for restoration of Hindu and Jain deities inside the complex, the ASI said that though there was no denial about the existence of Hindu and Jain sculptures over there, a fundamental right to worship can't be claimed with respect to the protected monument.

