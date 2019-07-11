Oppo K3 with pop-up camera coming to India on this date

Chinese smartphone-maker Oppo is all set to launch a new mid-range mobile Oppo K3 in India next week.

Official e-commerce partner Amazon India has confirmed that the Oppo K3 will make its debut on July 19. The price and the availability details are slated to be announced on the same day.

It can be noted that the Oppo K3 is already available in China so the specifications are already in the public domain.

Oppo K3 sports a 6.5-inch full HD+(1080x2340p) AMOLED display with 19.5:5 aspect ratio. As the headline says, it comes with a pop-up 16MP selfie camera. With this design language, the phone offers true full view experience, as you can see in the phone's image there is no obstruction in the display. With Dolby Atmos system in place, device owners will have a delightful time watching the movies on the big screen and good sound quality.

Also, it flaunts in-screen fingerprint sensor, which offers the second layer of security in addition to the face unlock via pop-up front camera.

Under-the-hood, Oppo K3 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core backed by Android Pie-based ColorOS 6, 16MP+ 2MP dual primary camera, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128Gb/256GB storage and a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charge support.

Depending on the type of RAM+Storage configuration, Oppo K3 is likely to be priced anywhere between Rs 16,000 and Rs 25,000.

Once launched, Oppo K3 will be competing with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Motorola One Vision, Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy M40, and Honor 20i, among others.

