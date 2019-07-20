Oppo K3 with pop-up camera launched in India

After days of teasing, Oppo unveiled the company's new mobile Oppo K3 in India.

As advertised, Oppo K3 will be available exclusively on Amazon India and consumers grab one on July 23 at 12:00 pm onwards. It comes in two variants --6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 16,990 and Rs 19,990.

As part of the launch offer, prospective Oppo K3 buyers are entitled to get up to Rs 12,000 discount Oyo hotel booking, Lenskart voucher worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 cashback, which can be redeemed via Amazon Pay.

Furthermore, Jio subscribers can avail up to Rs 7,050 worth benefits in terms of high-speed data plans and an additional Rs 1000 instant discount for Axis card users.

For the uninitiated, Oppo K3 flaunts a 6.5-inch full HD+(1080x2340p) AMOLED display with 19.5:5 aspect ratio and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

One of the highlight features of the new device is the pop-up 16MP selfie camera (with Sony IMX471 sensor). Thanks to this design language, the phone users are assured of the true full view and obstruction-free experience. And with the Dolby Atmos system in place, device owners will have a delightful time watching multi-media content on the big screen and good sound quality.

Also, it boasts an in-screen fingerprint sensor, thus offering a second layer of security in addition to the face unlock via pop-up front camera.

Inside, Oppo K3 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6, 16MP+ 2MP dual primary camera, 8GB LPDDRX4 RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage and a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charge support.

Oppo K3 will be competing with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Motorola One Vision, Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy M40, and Honor 20i, among others.

