Pages from a reporter’s diary…

National Press Day is observed to raise awareness about an independent and responsible press in a democratic society.
According to the World Press Freedom Index released earlier this year, India slipped from the 150th to the 161st spot. The Index ranks 180 countries on the freedom enjoyed by their press.
Metrolife asked journalists from various beats to share the challenges they have faced in the call of duty.
‘Lack of details’
Satarupa Sen Bhattacharya started her career in journalism in 2004. She is currently the managing editor of Citizen Matters, an independent news outlet. She sheds light on the problem of lack of access to accurate information.
“For example, you hear of the Smart City programme and there are big figures quoted for it across the media. But once you try to break it down or go behind the data, you see the granularity is completely lacking. You feel challenged when there are no answers to provide the public,” she says.
‘In-person interactions’
Babli Yadav, a freelance journalist, talks about the shift in work culture in recent years. “When I was working with a newspaper in Hyderabad, I had to travel 30 km in the morning to cover a literature festival, be back at my desk by noon and file two stories for the same day’s paper by 2 pm. It was chaotic. But the thrill of getting two substantial bylines was quite something 12 years ago. These days, we literally float in content, a lot of which is readily available for research or study online. Interviews can happen virtually and turn into great stories. But in-person interactions are the soul of real journalism.”
‘Atrocities’
Shamantha D S, founder and director of Sarathi, a media and communications company, spent a month in Jammu and Kashmir in 1997. “I witnessed atrocities against women and children. It was eye-opening. Everywhere I looked, there were bullet marks. After that experience, life and work back home started feeling so superficial. It made me feel grateful for my life,” she says. She also recalls the clashes during the Cauvery riots of 1991. “This was the first time I noticed something like this in Bengaluru. I met a woman who was raped in front of her husband. I can’t get these images out of my head,” she says.
‘Truth must be told’
“I feel conflicted when people say something bold and don’t take the consequences into consideration. Normal people fail to realise the impact of the press. When I was in Tamil Nadu in the election season, I met a woman who made some bold statements and questioned the government. She said she was fine with me publishing her name too. But when I went back to reconfirm her quote, she recanted. I’m an absolute believer of freedom of the press. When truth needs to be told, it has to be told, but as journalists, we have to be mindful,” says Shoba Narayan, author and journalist.
‘Could not reveal my source’
Independent journalist Stanley Carvalho, with 25 years of experience, recalls an incident from 2009 when he was covering business and finance in the United Arab Emirates. “In late November, Dubai announced it would delay payment on debt issued by one of its flagship firms, angering investors and sending global markets sharply lower. The next day, I filed a story that said the richer neighbouring emirate, Abu Dhabi, would come to the rescue of Dubai and bail it out. My story cited an unnamed top official of Abu Dhabi. It became a global story. It was viewed positively and calmed the markets,” he recalls.
However, what followed was not pleasant. “I had calls from top officials in Abu Dhabi wanting to know who my source was. I told them I could not reveal my source. I faced veiled threats from top officials. I stood my ground as did my bosses,” he says.