Pages from a reporter’s diary…

“I feel conflicted when people say something bold and don’t take the consequences into consideration. Normal people fail to realise the impact of the press. When I was in Tamil Nadu in the election season, I met a woman who made some bold statements and questioned the government. She said she was fine with me publishing her name too. But when I went back to reconfirm her quote, she recanted. I’m an absolute believer of freedom of the press. When truth needs to be told, it has to be told, but as journalists, we have to be mindful,” says Shoba Narayan, author and journalist.