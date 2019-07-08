Penta-camera phone Nokia 9 PureView coming to India

HMD Global Oy is all set to bring the much awaited Nokia 9 PureView to India.

The company was speculated to launch the Nokia 9 PureView in June. Instead, HMD Global released the budget Nokia 2.2 Android One series. Now, the official Nokia Mobile India Twitter handle confirmed that the flagship camera-centric smartphone will come to the country soon.

"Explore a different kind of detail with the power of 5. Native monochrome mode on the Nokia 9. Coming soon. #ExploreEveryDetail" reads the Nokia Mobile India teaser message.

For the uninitiated, Nokia 9 PureView boasts five ZEISS 12MP cameras-- three Monochrome and two RGB colour sensors-- with F1.82 aperture assisted by an LED flash and laser autofocus.



Screen-grab of Nokia 9 PureView teaser released by Nokia Mobile India Twitter handle



It comes with in-house state-of-the-art photography software that makes resultant images are of HDR (High Dynamic Range) quality. The company proclaims that the five cameras simultaneously capture the image and fuse it together into one 12MP photo with outstanding dynamic range and depth of field.

HMD Global has also collaborated with Adobe Lightroom exclusively for Nokia 9 PureView to develop new feature. It is capable of capturing images in uncompressed raw DNG (Digital Negative) format and the device owners can edit them directly on the phone, which will definitely impress photography aficionados.

Key features of Nokia 9 PureView:

Display: 5.99-inch QHD+ pOLED-based PureDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield, 2K HD resolution

IP rating: IP67 water-and-dust resistance certification, meaning it can survive underwater for up to 1 metre (around 3.2 feet) for close to 30 minutes

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor with 6GB LPDDR4X, 128GB storage and Android Pie OS with Google Assistant (dedicated button)

Rear camera: 5 x ZEISS 12MP sensors with F1.82 aperture ( 3 x Monochrome + 2 x RGB), LED flash, laser autofocus

Front camera: 20MP with display flash

Battery: 3,200mAh and charging via Type C USB port and also supports Qi Wireless charging

Security: In-screen fingerprint sensor

Price: $699 (global price) and in India, it is likely to cost under Rs 50,000

