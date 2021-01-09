People begin to shun WhatsApp over privacy concerns

Facebook-owned company WhatsApp, earlier in the week, released new terms of service to its messenger subscribers. It said some of the user-data will be used or tracked to offer personalized service. Meaning Facebook and its companies will have access to them.

It is slated to go into effect from February 8 and if the consumers are not comfortable with WhatsApp's new user-data policy, have no choice but to agree to the terms to continue the service or uninstall the app.

WhatsApp did specify that the individual and group chat conversations between the user and friends & family will be end-to-end encrypted and the data will be never accessed for marketing ads or any other purposes on its messenger app.

But, the chat conversation between enterprise/business owners and customers on WhatsApp can be used by Facebook and its entities. There are a lot more transparency issues and the company hasn't addressed them to the public.

Recently, Apple introduced Privacy labels on the App Store. This measure made WhatsApp and others reveal what and how much user-information they collect and track at all times.

Facebook and its companies can collect user phone numbers, other people’s phone numbers stored in the contact list, profile names, profile pictures, status messages (including when a user was last online), financial details, diagnostic data collected from app logs, and more on WhatsApp.

Add to that, the audacity of the company's ultimatum to billions of users triggered stronger criticism from all quarters. Security experts and consumers panned WhatsApp for being tone-deaf in protecting user privacy.

The World's richest man and founder of Tesla & SpaceX, Elon Musk with a single word tweet asked fans to switch to Signal, a fully end-to-end encrypted instant messenger app.

Use Signal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

And, in another message, Musk took a dig at Facebook and indirectly blamed it for aiding fanatic Republicans to mobilise the crowd for carrying out a siege on the United States Capitol Hill Building in Washington.

This is called the domino effect pic.twitter.com/qpbEW54RvM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

Already, Signal has dethroned WhatsApp as the top free app on Apple App Store in India. Also, another rival Telegram is also steadily gaining acceptance among users.



Signal Messenger app dethrones WhatsApp as top free app on Apple App Store. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



If we look at the privacy label on both Telegram and Signal Messenger and compare them with WhatsApp Messenger, we will get a clearer picture of how much user-data is linked, stored, and tracked.



WhatsApp's Privacy Label on Apple App Store. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



There is no official data on how much the users have made the shift to Signal or Telegram or any other messenger app just yet.

For now, based on trends on social media platforms, Signal seems to be the go-to choice among users to take privacy very important aspect for private communication. It requires only the phone number for registration and that's it. No other information will be used or tracked at any time. However, one disadvantage is that Signal Messenger doesn't offer cloud backup. This means if the user loses a phone or accidentally factory reset the phone, they will lose all the chats and contacts. They won't be able to sync any old data back to the new phone and have to start all over again.



Signal Messenger's Privacy Label on Apple App Store. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Another rival Telegram shares couple of traits with WhatsApp. The former doesn't offer end-to-end encryption by default and but on the bright side, it has a special secret chat that nobody even Telegram can't access or store. It can be viewed only by the sender and the receiver. If the timer is set for the message, it will self-destruct after the expiry of the set time.

Here's how to start Secret chats on Telegram:

Open the profile of the user you want to contact >> Tap on ‘…’ >>> then ‘Start Secret Chat’.



Telegram Messenger's Privacy Label on Apple App Store. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It should be noted that Telegram secret chats are device-specific. If you start a secret chat with a friend on one of your devices, this chat will only be available on that device. If you log out, you will lose all your secret chats.

Like WhatsApp, Telegram also offers a cloud storage option, but it has a risk of getting decrypted if any person gets hold of the user's account ID (either Google Drive/ iCloud) and password. Also, Telegram servers do have access to the encryption key.

If used with the Secret chats feature, Telegram is still better of the two WhatsApp alternatives. Also, users can share multimedia content up to 2GB and also create a bigger chat group.

However, these are early days, as WhatsApp commands a bigger user-base close to 2 billion and most of the users are still unaware of the new terms and user privacy policy. But, it won't be long before they realise how much is at stake and make an informed decision about whether to continue to use Facebook products or not.

As of now, Signal is said to have more than 15 million downloads and the Telegram has a 400 million-plus user-base worldwide on both Android and iOS platforms.

