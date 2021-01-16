Phishing alert: How to detect fake job offers

Phishing is one of the most effective hacking techniques employed by cybercriminals to prey on naive netizens to divulge financial details.

They use sophisticated forgery methods including creating fake letterheads, email IDs, and make use of good soft skills of speaking in professional flawless English to impress their victims.

Once they gain their trust, they will skillfully make them reveal sensitive information and clean their hard-earned money and also if the person is a well-know in the social circles, risk losing their reputation.

Lately, there is a spike in cases of fake job offers on social messenger apps, on a voice call,s and also email platforms, that come off as genuine invitation but in reality malicious in nature.

Here are some tips to verify whether the job offer is genuine or fake

1) Firstly, if you ever a get a job offer when you never applied for, just junk it

2) If you get an offer and the person is seeking money as a security deposit for a job. It's better to look for other opportunities. No genuine company will ask for money to secure a job

3) Keep an eye on spelling and grammar. Even if the miscreants are creative enough to develop a genuine-looking company logo or university insignia, they make mistakes and are bad in sentence construction. These are telltale signs of a fake job scam

4) Also, if the job offers a really big paycheck compared to your designation's CTC (Cost to the Company) in terms of the industry standard. Be wary of such calls or emails.

5) Never reveal the date of the birth, or share photocopies of graduate certificates or personal identity card such as Aadhar, voter ID online

6) Also, it is imperative for job seekers to do some background check of the company. Every genuine firm will have a website with contact details of the HR. It's better take the phone and call the concerned person to verify its a genuine job offer and only then start negotiating the CTC and the work they expect from you

7) If you receive a job from a personal email account, then you should be very cautious in responding to it. Our advice to you is to ignore it and move on.

8) Never ever share bank account details with any person on email or phone call

Must read | What is phishing? Here's how to prevent online fraud

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.