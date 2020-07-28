Pixal 4a: Here's what to expect from Google's upcoming phone

The search engine giant was supposed to launch the Pixel 4a series phone during the Google I/O 2020 (May 12-14) event, but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it got cancelled. Later, rumours indicated the new Google phone would get released on July 13 but never materialised.

Now, reliable tipster Jon Prosser, known for his accurate prediction related to phone launches, particularly Apple products, has claimed that Google has finally fixed the D day for the Pixel 4a debut and it's happening on August 4.

Google Pixel 4a: Here's what we know so far

As per the latest reports, Google's upcoming Pixel 4a is expected to sport a 5.81-inch, full HD+ (2340x1080p) display with a punch-hole front camera on the top left corner.

On the back, it will feature a polycarbonate shell with a single-lens 12MP sensor in the top left corner in square-shaped module. Whereas, the fingerprint sensor is said to be placed in the center above the Google branding.

Finally happy to give a final update on Pixel 4a! The last date I gave you (provided in the tweet below) is the launch day! Pixel 4a. August 3. 100%. Only question is...

Do you care anymore? Or have they pushed this off too much? https://t.co/SZkQpvRAZI — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 26, 2020

Inside, it is said to be powered by Android 10 backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 series processor with Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB RAM and a 3,000mAh with 18W fast charger in the box.

It will be offerer in two storage options-- 64GB and 128GB- for $299 (approx. Rs 22,383) and $349 (roughly Rs 26,126), respectively.

Will Pixel 4a come to India?

In all probability, Google is expected to bring the Pixel 4a to India, as the company couldn't launch the premium Pixel 4 to the subcontinent due to security issues.

For the uninitiated, the Pixel 4 comes incorporated with Soli Radar chipset, which powers Motion Sense feature. It works only on 60GHz mmWave frequency, which by the way is locked for the Indian military and government science projects. So, it is not open for civilian use and this is why the Pixel 4 series won't be made available in India.

In other markets like the US and select regions of Europe and Asia, this frequency is not locked by the government agencies.

Heres' why Soli Radar makes Pixel 4 unique among the competition

Since Pixel 4a doesn't come with Soli Radar chip, it will be available in the Indian market soon after the online launch next week.

