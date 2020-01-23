Poco India video teaser's easter egg reveals Poco X2

Last week, Xiaomi announced that the Poco has been spun off as a seperate brand in India and within days, the newly created company launched promotional blitzkrieg with Mission Impossible movie-like trailer.

Initially, the 18-second video teaser didn't tip us of any device name as such, but some eagle-eyed Poco fans noticed the clever word placings (look below), revealing the existence of the Poco X2.

Many are claiming that the Poco X2 might be a mid-range phone to take on the arch-rival Realme, which launched the X2 series phones in late 2019. The latter is a subsidiary of Oppo, which many believe was created to take on Xiaomi ruled by Redmi series in the budget and mid-range segment.



Poco X2 easter egg (Credit: Poco India/Twitter)



May be Xiaomi will be using Poco to get back at its Chinese peer. The new Poco X2 is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000 and the rumoured Poco F2 will be retailed in the upper mid-range (Rs 20,000-Rs 35,000) segment.

Read more | Poco brand splits from Xiaomi, expect F2 mobile series soon

As per recent reports, Poco X2 is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor and Android 10-based MIUI. Other details such as the display, RAM, Storage and battery capacity are yet to ascertained. We may not have to wait longer as the company will probably not wast time and bring new phone in a month if not early.

#POCOIsHere and it'll give chills to others. IYKWWM 😉

Season 2 is live now! Brace yourself for the impact. pic.twitter.com/wJPWgDgwCn — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020

