A Comprehensive Mobility plan for KR Puram

Two Metro lines, one from Baiyyappanhalli to Whitefield and another from Silk Board Junction to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will intersect close to the K R Puram Railway Station, potentially increasing the traffic congestion here.

The Cantonment to Whitefield Railway line will be quadrapled over the next two years, increasing rail traffic. In the next 4-5 years, this location will have to cater to passenger volumes from two Metro lines, a major railway station, intercity and city buses running on four directions.

To prepare for this, there is need for a Compressive Mobility Plan only for K R Puram. This should be practical to implement and provide scope for expansion / alteration in the future too.

Here are a few interventions required right at the design stage, as many works are now only in the initial stages:

Ensure assessibility to the Metro Stations on both lines from either side of Old Madras Road.

Seamlessly integrate connectivity between the K R Puram Railway Station and the Metro Stations. State government should take the lead, plan big and provide sufficient funds to execute.

Build multilevel paid parking facilities on both sides of Old Madras Road, and connect them to the Metro Stations directly.

Earmark dedicated BMTC and KSRTC bus lanes ensuring safety of passengers, integrating Metro and Railway Stations.

To enhance last-mile connectivity, improve pedestrian facility. Provide multiple Foot Overbridges (FOBs) at every 500 metre distance from Baiyappanahallai to K R Puram.

Plan for taxi and autorickshaw stands with ample space, if required, on an elevated level to pick up passengers.

These can be possible with close coordination involving government agencies, BMRCL, SWR, NHAI, BMTC, KSRTC, BBMP, RTO and UDD.