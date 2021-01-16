Bengaluru airport train has miles to go on frequency and convenience

The Airport Line has finally been opened although on a skeletal basis. An existing railway line to Devanahalli now runs five pairs of trains halting at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) periphery. Will air passengers take this train skipping the taxis and Vayu Vajra buses?

The train ticket costs only Rs 10 to Rs 15 but punctuality issues remain. DH takes a deep dive, interacting with a cross-section of travellers. The responses indicate that unless more trains are introduced with increased frequency and a suburban track leading directly to the terminals is laid, the passenger turnout could remain low.

Angel Jose, a student of Christ University, notes: “When I heard about the Halt Station, I was wondering will it be helpful or not. I am residing in SG Palya, Hosur road. It takes me one hour to reach the airport. I usually take a Volvo bus, because it only cost Rs 250.”

She finds it comfortable “because every 15 minutes you will get a bus to the airport. A taxi ride costs around Rs 1,000. Even if the price of the train ticket is Rs 10, I don't think it is helpful. To go to the railway station, I have to use either a bus or a taxi and have to pay Rs 50-100.”

Frequency of the trains is another issue. “There are only five pair of trains available for now. This may not be there according to our flight timings,” she points out.

An air traveller may not be too concerned about spending Rs 250–1000 to reach the airport. Angel feels that to save Rs 250 –1000, he / she will not risk missing the flight by taking the train. “People who live near railway stations may find it useful because they can quickly board the train.”

The railways is not known for its punctuality and this can be a critical issue. Rajkrishnan Rajeev, a resident of Shantinagar elaborates, “Everyone is aware of the lack of punctuality of the railways. Cleanliness is also an issue, a passenger who chooses flights is looking for comfort as well as the hygiene. Instead of spending a lot on railway projects, it is better to focus on the Airport Metro.”

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has arranged free shuttle services between the terminal and the Halt Station. However, the rail link is yet to gain traction, and a majority of flyers opt for the cabs and Vayu Vajra buses. This could change later, but the rail connectivity needs to be widely publicised.

For passengers with heavy luggage, the train ride could be tricky. Says Reno P Mathew, who works as a HR executive, “May be, a few people will take the train to the airport. But carrying luggage on the railway platform is not an easy task. If we are travelling via cab, it will be easy. But from the railway station, we need to load and unload which is a difficult task.”

Vismaya VG, who stays in HSR layout, reiterates that air passengers need comfort and leisure. However, she hopes that the domestic passengers with less luggage may opt for the train so that they can escape the infamous traffic of Bengaluru.