Dedicated, safe lanes, parking lots must for riding boost in Bengaluru

Cycling is the most eco-friendly and convenient mode of transport to reduce the pollution level in Bengaluru. Not only the environmental issues but also the traffic congestion in the city can be brought under control. Even though there are cycle lanes to help the cyclists, they are not properly maintained. They will be either damaged or other vehicle-users will take their space.

Vinay Raju, a private firm employee, says: “I do weekend cycling to the airport and back to Yelahanka. But in Bengaluru, we need dedicated cycling tracks and secured cycle parking slots. So we can use cycling for commuting and park it without tension.”

“Most of the time whenever I feel like riding the cycle to Malleswaram or any other place, I am only concerned about the safety of my vehicle. When I park and go for some work, I can’t concentrate as I worry about the cycle,” says Vinay.

He says it would encourage cyclists if they get dedicated, secure cycle parking. “I don’t see any cycling track being improved in Bengaluru. But I see motorists disturbing cyclists. I have not yet commuted to the office via cycle as I am still working from home, but once office resumes I plan to cycle at least once a week considering the distance (Bellandur).”

Janani Sunil, an embedded systems engineer, rides the cycle regularly from CV Raman Nagar to Cubbon park in the morning. She explains, “My office is in CV Raman Nagar. The roads are uneven around the place where I live. There are too many potholes to handle in a very small stretch of road. The shocks that these potholes give make morning rides less interesting.”

The traffic worsens these issues, she adds. “Having dedicated cycling lanes within the city would help us cyclists enjoy every ride and relatively reduce our hassle to get to work. This could pave the way for many more new cyclists to start commuting to work and thereby bring in considerable change as a cycling community.”

Dhiraj D Sharma, CoFounder of Team Parikrama, (a social enterprise with a vision of girl empowerment through travel and education), notes that he fought for a space to park cycles at his office. Dhiraj navigates via cycle because of his love for the environment.

“A cycle is a luxury of choice over many who choose conventional mobility. I see our city coming together to celebrate World Environment day, Cycle Day, and many rallies to commemorate the joy of cycling and green mobility. I often feel happy about it and I take part in a few but that’s not an end to it. Cycle Rallies have been a symbol of going green. But I dream more for my city as I cycle every day to my office, fighting for my right on the street.”

On the bad condition of cycle lanes, he says: “There is a cycle lane, but I see most of it being unused. It is because of vehicle parking, construction in between, or even two-wheelers taking over. The motorists have no time for me to pass by at my own time. Growing intolerance is a demotivation. My friends who started cycling after seeing me gave up without proper infrastructure available, both on road and off road.”

Dhiraj says the corporate culture does not promote environment-friendly ways. “Companies spend a lot on cab facilities but do they make any arrangement for cyclists, a proper change-over facility or a clean restroom, or even designated parking? Can we make our country safe for a cyclist? Now and then I hear about an accident that affected a cyclist, a scar that remains throughout his / her life. Prominent parks closed for cycling is a sign of darkness.”

Raj Kiran C A, Assistant Professor from St Joseph University says: “The joy of strapping on that helmet, neon hand gears (gloves) with cool cycling shades, and hopping on the saddle to buzz through the early morning empty lanes of Bengaluru has a different feel altogether.”

In recent years, she says it is better to explore far away, secluded places through multi-day cycling events. “Back in 2018, there were hardly any women cyclists. But now the trend has considerably changed and it is a welcome one too,” she adds.

“I wish Bengaluru was more cycle-friendly, but it’s sad to say, we are yet to reach that phase. As of now, we are in a phase of expecting the commuters on the road to consider our existence and make riding a bit pleasanter. The provisions and infrastructure for the cyclists need to improve,” says Raj.

“Catcalling, and coming dangerously close to our cycles while riding are a few of the unpleasant experiences which make me think twice before cycling to the office. Hence, I prefer to ride in the morning on deserted roads,” she adds.