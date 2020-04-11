Helping the needy amidst COVID-19 lockdown: The last man starving

Unrelenting in its spread, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the livelihoods of lakhs into a chaotic twister. Daily wagers, footpath vendors, migrant labourers have all had their only source of income snuffed out by the lockdown.

To help them stay afloat, the city’s army of volunteers has stepped in, doing their bit in multiple ways. But is that adequate? How coordinated is their approach? How are issues of duplication, poor data, information gaps in beneficiary numbers and location addressed?

Need for data

There is a real need for authenticated data, notes Meera K from Oorvani Foundation, who has collaborated with multiple organizations to launch the WithBengaluru initiative. Over the last two weeks, the initiative has distributed about 8,500 food ration kits to vulnerable groups across Bengaluru.

The initiative had developed organically. The groups, she recalls, were first linked to a few experienced Non Government Organisations (NGOs) that were already getting distress calls from slums and labour colonies. “Soon, more people started sharing requests from across the city.”

Tasked with organizing and coordinating the relief work, the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has a massive responsibility. In partnership with citizens-led initiatives, the Palike could potentially be a game-changer. But this has not happened so far.

Coordination gaps

In some places, the government and organizations are fulfilling just a small part of the needs. Meera elaborates, “Issuing only 400 tokens when there are 3,000 families in an area can lead to conflicts that can potentially turn violent. There is an urgent need to identify pockets where no aid has reached. Water and cooking fuel are big issues.”

The biggest problem is obtaining passes for all volunteers, says Vinay Sreenivasa, a seasoned civic activist. “Passes are tough to get even for relief work. The cost of material has also gone up, for material such as rice and other dry ration items. The APMC opens only on alternative days for four hours.”

The government schemes, he adds, are not coordinated properly. There is often confusion about who is doing what, the labour department and the BBMP. “Volunteers are always calling the helplines to get some clarity. Politicians are also taking up work,” he says, seeking clarity and streamlining.

Community mapping and matching the data with local support network is critical. Since multiple organizations, citizen groups and networks are involved, duplication of requests and aid could create challenges.

Neighbourhood dashboard

To address the gap in coordination, Reap Benefit, a city-based social enterprise has designed an online Covid Neighbourhood Dashboard (http://nd.solveninja.org/) tracking people needing help, available medical services in an area, places supporting the needy, settlements, volunteers and more. The dashboard displays all these on an interactive Google Map with links and phone numbers.

Several groups have taken ownership of specific geographical areas, identifying, locating and ensuring that supplies reach the needy. Among them are Whitefield Rising, taking care of Mahadevapura and surrounding areas; Goonj, covering Southeast Bengaluru from Hosur Road to Sarjapur and Rotary.

As Pravir Bagrodia from Whitefield Rising informs, WR volunteers first liaised with Bengaluru Central MP, the Whitefield police and BBMP officials to get permissions and supply channels opened. Collaborating with Whitefield Ready and Samridhdhi Trust, WR then announced a relief drive for migrant workers residing in the slums of the Palike’s Mahadevapura zone.

The relief work has followed a pattern: Raise funds, source groceries and household items, pack them, ascertain requirements and distribute them. A coordination group ensures that the process is smooth and volunteers assigned specific responsibilities. Need-based food and water delivery has been the priority, as Bagrodia informs.

Senior Citizens helpline

NGOs, particularly those with active, regular engagements with the urban poor, have used this ready network to offer help and supplies. HWA Charitable Foundation, for instance, has launched a free support helpline for senior citizens who are more vulnerable to COVID-19, and cannot step out of their homes.

The Foundation has stocked groceries, medicines and other essential supplies, responding to calls received from senior citizens on the helpline (Ph: 9731315833).

“Teams of more than 100 volunteers have been set up at different levels and areas to receive the calls, to understand the requirements, do the procurement and deliver following the safety and hygiene measures and also with police permission,” explains Sabu Shafik from the Foundation. A special team is also dedicated to counsel the people in distress.

Outskirts outreach

The network of volunteers is, however stretched on the city’s outskirts and beyond. Funds too are not forthcoming, as Sameer Asad from a volunteer group points out. “We have been working since March 23, when I received a distress call that over 45 people, including women and children were stuck in Hoskote.”

They were on their way back to their villages from Bengaluru after the lockdown was announced. “Somehow, with the help of the local police, we were able to arrange a vehicle to the border after arranging food. Thereafter, we started distributing ration kits for very limited needs, raising money from our own pockets,” Asad elaborates.

After distributing over 300 packets to more than hundred migrant workers, the group realized they had to raise funds. “But unlike in the city, money has not materialised,” laments Asad.

Cooked food distribution

Funds, however, is not an issue with Mitti Café, a chain of cafes spread across the city’s IT hubs, where 95% of staff are specially challenged people. “From the first day of the lockdown, we have been giving cooked food packets. So far, we have distributed over 2,000 packets through 20 organisations,” informs Karan Bindal from Mitti Café.

Funded by NSR IIM, corporates and a few individual donors, the project has tied up with Rotary, Lion’s Club, Feed India and other organizations. The food is primarily distributed to the needy in and around Sarjapur Road.