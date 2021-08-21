High time BMTC had a working App

Big gaps in punctuality and reliability of service have been critical factors in commuters not making that switch to Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses from their private vehicles. Can the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) with a new Mobile App address this issue?

DH interacts with a cross-section of Bengalureans to understand their problems with city buses and what they feel can help solve the issues.

The BMTC App launched last year has failed due to multiple factors. Ashitha Sarma, a resident of Whitefield, says: “Most Bengalureans are unaware about the BMTC app. The app is not useful at all as it has failed to provide real-time information on BMTC buses.”

The App, she says, was also designed to check the violations of BMTC buses. “The creators of the app must make sure that it functions properly. In February, BMTC had talked about launching an upgraded app and fitting cameras in the buses to ensure safety of women. It has remained a false promise till now. I can’t find any buses with either the camera or a new app,” adds Ashitha.

Sonu, a chef residing in Tavarekere has this to say: “Personally, I feel BMTC buses are right on time. Whenever I wait for a bus, I don’t see a big gap between the timing of two buses. But the bus stops are not that close. It is difficult to find stops if we are not in the main areas of the city.”

As Bengaluru is infamous for its highly congested roads, people generally prefer to commute by their private vehicles. “Even though there is the bus option, I usually prefer to ride my two-wheeler, because it is less time consuming compared to the bus,” Sonu points out.

Lipthi Dharmaja, a resident of Koramangala, says: “BMTC green buses have better facility while white buses are poorly maintained. Also, as our country is becoming digital the transport system also should move to a digital payment mode. It is not possible to carry cash all the time and sometimes we will not get change for Rs 500 or Rs 100. So it is better to start GPay or Paytm for bus tickets.”

People who do not depend on buses regularly may not be aware of the bus numbers. Sayant Vijay, a research scholar, says, “I prefer the Metro more than BMTC buses as it is fast and have stations at important junctions. However, since the Metro construction is still incomplete in many parts of the city, I have to rely on buses.”

This is particularly so when one has to travel between the city centre and Electronics City. “There are not many options on this route. If I am not aware of the bus numbers, which is really complicated to find out, then the best way is to take a cab via Ola. If the BMTC App is working properly, it will be easy for the commuters to find the exact time and the bus numbers,” explains Sayant.