How are the clean air funds being spent?

Under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) launched in 2019, every city was mandated to draft action plans to reduce air pollution.

The Union government began demarcating a part of the 15th Finance Commission grants to be mandatorily used in implementing the action plan to mitigate air pollution. Rs 426 crore was earmarked until 2021-22 under this.

The city municipality, the BBMP in the case of Bengaluru, needs to send an action plan and a micro plan for spending this money. The plan is reviewed and approved by the central coordinators of NCAP.

BBMP's 2020-21 air quality improvement action plan got approval from the CPCB on April 28, 2021, after the BBMP submitted its microplan for which the estimated budget was Rs 279 crore. Right now, the works to be undertaken are in various stages of tendering and implementation, says Harish Kumar, SWM commissioner, BBMP.

The projects look interesting, to say the least. The BBMP has planned to spend crores on IEC activities, water fountains, monitoring of open spaces to stop the burning of garbage, and other activities.

A look at the micro plan reveals a pilot project involving the installation of a smog tower at a cost of Rs 10 crore, a Rs 5 crore project to set up more than 25 displays to inform citizens about air quality, and upgradation of KSPCB’s existing command centre at a cost of Rs 9 crore.

Sweeping machines and water sprinklers will also be bought with this fund. Median development, landscaping and beautification projects are being undertaken to green urban spaces in the first phase, while the second phase will venture into growing Miyawaki forests.

The plan for 2021-22 which estimates a spend Rs 140 crore shows Rs 44 crore being allocated to the BMTC for the electrification of e-bus depots and buying double-decker and EV feeder buses. These are yet to be discussed and approved by the government.

Sources say KSPCB has got Rs 52 crore but the money has not been used for the purposes it was meant for. KSPCB officials were unreachable for comments.

Construction dust: Control measures

Construction dust is a major contributor to PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations in the air. While undertaking projects involving construction, demolition and renovation, and the transportation and storage of construction waste, the Central Pollution Control Board mandates the following steps.

Raise barricades along the perimeter depending on the nature of adjoining regions

Mount dust barrier sheets, like tarpaulin, plastic or scaffolding around the construction/demolition building, particularly on the sides facing residential areas

Selective mechanisation of handling material/wastes helps in better management and reduction of dust generation at the site

Do not dry-sweep work areas, sprinkle water/ fine spray from nozzles to suppress dust re-suspension at the site

Workers must be given protective equipment

Transport materials that are easily wind-borne need to be covered by a sheet made of jute, tarpaulin, plastic or any other effective material.

Trucks/lorries should not be overloaded to avoid overflow of C&D wastes/construction material during transportation.

Where to complain if the protocol is not followed?

The Sameer app from the CPCB has the option to lodge complaints, later assigned to KSPCB. One can complain to BBMP ward officials, zonal helplines or on the BBMP Sahaya app.