Increase in toll fee: Not so 'nice', feel commuters

With the authorities increasing the toll charges for the roads surrounding Bengaluru city—NICE Road, Electronic City elevated expressway, Attibele and Tumkur Road—the focus is back on the quality of roads, the increase in traffic and the reason behind the hike. DH spoke to a cross-section of commuters who use these roads frequently to know the effect of the hike on them and their suggestions.

Dr Anil K, a medical professional who has been using toll roads for the last 15 years, said, “I travel the full stretch of NICE road, Electronic City elevated expressway and also the Nelamangala road on a daily basis. I pay around Rs 180 per day for my commute on the NICE road. The road condition is better now as compared to previous years. But the toll rates on NICE roads are absurdly high. We pay around Rs 1 for a kilometre on national highways, but here we pay around Rs 5 per km."

Anil points out that the number of vehicles that take NICE road has increased and yet the authorities charge exorbitant toll rates which will be a heavy burden on the daily commuters. "The toll for Electronic City elevated road is also unreasonably high, and increasing the toll charges of Nelamangala road is amusing because that road quality is not good, especially on Peenya flyover. The hike will cost me Rs 60-70 extra on a daily basis, which is totally unreasonable. They can easily manage with the old rates with the more vehicles on these roads.”

D S Gowda, an engineer, said, "I used to go from Magadi road to Tumkur road and also earlier to Electronic City for business purposes. Compared to the national highway tolls, the NICE road toll rate is very high. On the NICE road and Electronic City elevated expressway, they are charging tolls even for motorcycles which will put a burden on the common man."

Pointing out the fault in maintenance, Gowda said that the NICE road tolls should be on par with national highway charges. "Road has wobblings and accidents are taking place at night because it is poorly lit. Sometimes trucks will be parked at the side. They should reduce the price as they have taken several tolls for years. Now they are looting money from the public."

Mary Leena Raju, an IT professional based in the city, has a different opinion: “Toll fare is necessary for well-maintained roads. If we look at the Hosur flyover it helps people travelling between Bengaluru and Hosur to save time without getting stuck in traffic. If we take the NICE road, it is well-designed, so we can drive smoothly. Paying an amount regularly will add burden, so daily commuters must be given a discount."

Naveen Gowda, a Bank professional and a resident of Nelamangala, said, “Localites usually do not have to pay toll charges as we travel every day. But sometimes the toll plaza automatically deducts money from the vehicle's FasTag account as they make note of the vehicle number which is linked to the account. The road condition is fine now, but earlier it was bad. Since Peenya flyover is not in a good condition, the traffic congestion on the road has increased.”