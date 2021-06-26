Rethink Bengaluru as a cluster of 15-minute cities

Re-envisioning Bengaluru as a cluster of 15-minute cities can potentially alter the dynamics of mobility in a metropolis struggling to cope up with a vehicular population exceeding one crore.

Sanjay Sridhar, strategic advisor on sustainability for five States defines a 15-minute city: “It is when anything you need, your workplace, your groceries, your entertainment source is accessible within a 15-minute walk or a bicycle ride. It also means a public transport station is a 15-minute ride away.”

The 15-minute city, he explains, employs sustainable multi-modal commute options to cover that last mile between the house and a Metro station or a BMTC bus stop. “Based on how this last-mile is covered, the BBMP can plan and prioritise where to put cycling lanes and upgrade footpaths first.”

This does not require the transport infrastructure to be overhauled but only tweaked smartly. “You cannot change the location of Metro stations. But the bus stop locations can be rethought to be accessible within a 15-minute catchment area,” Sanjay explains.

The 15-minute city concept can be employed even for a cross-city commute. For instance, says Sanjay, a commuter heading from HAL to Magadi Road could take a 15-minute cycle ride to the Indiranagar and hop on to the Metro.