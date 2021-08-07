Roads without markings, disaster in store

Smart City road upgrades, while creating a mess across the city, have also bypassed safety since several gaping holes are left unclosed on the road. This seriously jeopardises the safety of both motorists and pedestrians, particularly in poorly lit stretches.

The rains have only made the risks extremely serious. DH takes a deep dive into the issue, interacting with a cross-section of Bengalureans.

Sinu Mathew, a fitness trainer staying in Electronics City, says: “Road upgrades are scarier and painful. As workers migrated from the city to their villages due to the pandemic and lockdowns, there is a lack of skilled people to do work. This will lead to unfinished roads.”

Roads without proper sign boards are a problem, and this can cause accidents. Monsoon showers only add to the motorists’ woes. “With no marking, roads are a nightmare. When it rains the real fun begins. There are some areas where the roads are attached to compound walls nearby. I don’t know where the pedestrians should walk,” he wonders.

Yadu, who works with Adobe, has this to say: “It is not a new thing in Bengaluru to build good roads and then destroy them to lay water pipelines, or for projects like Smart City upgrades. Everything is constructed merely for namesake. If we examine closely, the benefits it brings to the citizens would be questionable.”

He adds, “We have seen during this monsoon season how many places were flooded due to poor drainage in the city. So, if the government is taking up projects such as the Smart City Roads, it is their responsibility to make sure that they stick to the deadlines.”

Indumati S, a resident of HSR layout, notes, “As promised, the Smart City road project didn’t meet the scheduled timeline, and is now moving at a slow pace. This has caused big disruptions to the already bad traffic situation in Bengaluru. There was ample time during the lockdown period to finish the project as the streets were empty. At least from now onwards, the Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BengSCL) should try to accelerate the project.”

“It is hard for pedestrians to walk when construction works are going on, especially for senior citizens. When it rains, the lack of proper drainage system leads to further complications,” she adds.

Seth Shaji Baby, a student, reiterates that the BengSCL could have finished the project before the crowds returned to the city after the Covid-19 second wave declined.

“Our roads are not safe for pedestrians as two-wheelers sometimes ride on the footpaths to bypass the heavy traffic. So, if we are not giving adequate space for walkers, it will lead to accidents. Also, strict action should be taken against those who violate the traffic rules,” adds Seth Shaji.