Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

Attacked in their homes, waylaid on desolate streets, murdered for property and jewellery, Bengaluru’s senior citizens being a vulnerable lot is a gross understatement. A sharp rise in crimes against the elderly in recent weeks has triggered serious safety questions, mandating an urgent need for a caring, alert, efficient and accessible security system.

The killing of a retired BMTC staffer and his wife inside their Kashinagar house near K S Layout last week is only the latest in a dangerous surge in crimes against the elderly. How prepared are the city police in addressing this acute safety concern? Can they integrate technology, citizens’ participation and upgraded patrolling to combat this daily, existential threat?

Under the Safe City project umbrella, the City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant is now readying a ‘Senior Citizens’ Safe City,’ complete with police station level registration of vulnerable citizens, e-beat with regular house visits by beat constables, helplines and more. But beyond this lies a largely unexplored area: Community policing.

Community policing

In a nutshell, community policing is about a system that involves empowered beat constables and citizen volunteers, well aware of the safety concerns within a neighbourhood / compact area. Explains former Director General of Police, S T Ramesh: “The beat constable is in regular touch with vulnerable citizens, to the extent that he will know them by name and house / apartment.”

Also read: Does old age blunt one’s creative edge?

The beat constable, who establishes a trusting relationship with the senior citizens through periodic personal visits, mobilises citizen volunteers to help the system monitor and address safety and security issues. “The volunteers help in information sharing, identifying crime-prone areas. This way, policing is tailored to the community’s requirement and not top-down. It can be escalated to higher levels if required,” adds Ramesh.

Shortage of manpower, a perennial issue with the city police, can be addressed by involving citizen volunteers actively, he reckons.

Twelve years ago, the city police along with Janaagraha had launched a community policing initiative called ‘Area Suraksha Mitra (ASM) Kannu Teri Bengaluru.’ It had ASM volunteers recruited and trained to monitor and safeguard neighbourhoods along with the local police. Every ASM had 10 assistant wardens to track the security of three to four streets / 300 houses, and report any incident to the local police.

Matter of deep concern

Often left alone in their homes, senior citizens find escape from attackers a tough proposition. “Incidents of murder, robbery and assault on senior citizens are being reported daily. It is now scary to even walk on the road. In this regard, we have complained several times to senior police officials. It is high time they evolve a strategy to ensure our safety,” says a 70-year-old citizen, preferring anonymity.

The threat is amplified in independent houses without a security structure, now common in many medium and large apartment complexes. Desolate, poorly lit streets and low density of police patrolling vehicles and men are a feature of many areas on the city’s outskirts.

Apartments and safety

Most apartments now have good CCTV networks installed at the gates, lifts and floor entry and exit points, points out Vikram Rai from the Bangalore Apartments Federation (BAF). “Many apartments are also adopting entry control Mobile Apps where anyone entering the premises triggers a notification. Such Apps have some traceability. A lot of staff are integrated in the system,” he explains.

Also read: Bengaluru cops readying project for safety of senior citizens

Independent houses lack such security systems. Notes Shantha N, a senior citizen staying alone at AECS Layout on the city’s outskirts: “There is a CCTV for the street, but not for the house. The police had suggested that the camera be installed inside as well.”

She tries to avoid walking alone outside. “Even while walking with friends, I keep my ornaments at home. It would be good if the police patrolling is improved in the area, though. That would be a confidence-building measure. As for visitors, I always look through the window first before responding,” she adds.

Safety precautions

Bhaskar Rao, who served as the City’s Police Commissioner for a year, contends that the department is resource-starved and stresses on a collaborative approach. “The current strength of 20,000 personnel is inadequate. A city of 1.3 crore needs at least 50,000 policemen. Senior citizens and their relatives should take certain safety precautions,” he notes.

“Access control is very important. Senior citizens should not open the door for strangers. I recall the Dandupalya gang was notorious for gaining entry in the pretext of asking for drinking water and other alibis. Elderly citizens should also avoid carrying cash / jewellery outside,” elaborates Bhaskar.

They should be particularly careful while using ATMs. “They should only go to secure ATMs and avoid taking help from strangers who volunteer earnestly. Besides, it is critical to do proper verification of drivers, domestic helps and other staff.”