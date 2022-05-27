Vector-borne health worries as rains drench Bengaluru

Vector-borne diseases have predictably made a comeback in the city with the recent of rains, and the imminent onset of the monsoons. The lessons learnt from the decentralised fightback during the final stages of the Covid-19 pandemic could help in putting in place a robust mechanism to tackle Dengue and other diseases, while spreading public awareness and boosting preventive measures.

Dengue fever has been on the rise over the past three weeks with Karnataka accounting for the second highest number of cases reported so far this year. Most of these cases are being reported from Bengaluru.

Early monsoon rains causing fresh water to stagnate in unattended containers, used tyres, shallow pits around poorly maintained construction sites and storm water drains in a densely populated city as ours plays perfect host for the breeding of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the vector for the Dengue virus.

Being a predominantly daytime feeder, a female Ae. Aegypti frequently feed multiple times during the early hours and sunset between each egg-laying period, leading to clusters of infected individuals. A mosquito harbouring the virus can spread the disease for the rest of its life span.

Acting on symptoms

Dengue fever must be suspected among individuals having high fever with additional symptoms such as severe headache, muscle /joint pains, nausea, vomiting and skin rashes. While the Dengue fever passes of as a mild illness in a majority of cases, people with high risk factors such as advanced age, multiple co-morbidities, pregnancy and those who have had a proven Dengue illness in the past must be observed more closely and assessed by a health care worker at the earliest.

All patients with warnings signs such as abdominal pain, severe vomitting, light headedness, progressing skin rash and any form of bleeding must be rushed to the nearest healthcare centre. Symptomatic medication for the fever and body aches, along with optimal hydration remains the mainstay of treatment among patients with mild illnesses.

Controlling spread

Preventive measures go a long way in controlling the spread of Dengue, thereby avoiding the morbidity and mortalities associated with the disease. This also ensures that the existing health infrastructure is not overwhelmed by the sudden rise in cases like we experienced during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We must take every possible measure to prevent creation of mosquito-breeding sites in our vicinity. This mainly includes proper disposal of solid wastes, timely clearing of things that can hold water such as used tins, tyres, pots, large plastic sheets etc., and ensure that the mosquito prevention measure are in place in the neighbouring contruction sites.

In our households, we can use window screens, repellents, coils and vaporizers. These measures must be observed during the day as well because of the biting habits of the Aedes mosquito. Ensure emptying, drying of water tanks, containers, coolers, bird baths, pets’ water bowls, plant pots, drip trays at least once each week.

Community awareness

At the community level, we must hold public awareness activities about the disease and its transmission. Public authorities must take the responsibility of checking for clogged gutters and flat roofs that may have poor drainage.

Introducing fish that feed on mosquito larvae (Gambusia / Guppy) among fresh water holding areas such as ponds and aquariums, and carrying out fogging or Ultra Low Volume (ULV) spray by using 95% or pure technical malathion are other measures that our regional authorities could take up to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes in our localities.

(The author is an infectious diseases consultant at Sparsh Hospitals)