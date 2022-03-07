Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

High levels of pollution are extremely hazardous to our health. From causing lung disease to aggravating cardiovascular issues, poor air quality can also affect one's skin and hair for the worse.

Beauty enemy number one

Microparticles in pollution can clog pores and lead to infections and adult acne. These dirt particles can clog the pores in your scalp resulting in a build-up of excess oil and dirt, causing hair fall.

Pollution can also cause chemical damage to the hair and strip it of its protein, which impacts the hair shaft and cuticles. Your hair may feel limp and dry. "Focus on the health of your scalp. Check if your scalp is producing extra oil or is peeling and causing dandruff. These can be early signs of clogged pores in your scalp," said Dr Monica Kucheria, MD, Dermatology, Amcare Hospital, Zirakpur, Punjab.

"Smoke, dirt particles, and chemical exposure can cause 'Sensitive Scalp Syndrome,' in which particulate matter from pollution accumulates on the scalp and in the hair," said Kucheria.

Also Read — Spring back with skin care

Pollution can damage the moisture barrier in your scalp, giving rise to dry skin and dandruff. If left untreated, this can also cause scalp diseases. If you think you have a sensitive scalp or dandruff, or excessive oil, it can be helpful to see a dermatologist.

Kucheria also points out that pollution leading to bad scalp health can also lead to premature baldness.

Repair and rejuvenate

Using targeted skincare products to help remove excess oil and dirt can mitigate this to a certain degree. "Just like we take care of the skin on our face and body, it is essential to see to the wellness of your scalp for a healthy mane," said Kucheria.

Using specialised products for your hair type can be helpful. There are products with antioxidants and actives that clean the pores on your scalp and remove the dirt build-up.

Covering your hair during poor AQI days can be another way to protect your hair. Consult a dermatologist who can help you put together a hair care routine.

Also Read — Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

Your scalp should be clean but moisturised, and the hair shaft should have enough protein for shine and length. Use simple cleansers only on your scalp. Washing your hair twice will remove all dirt build-up.

Regular keratin (a type of protein) treatments can help increase the protein density in your hair and make it look healthy and shiny. Using hair masks on damp hair can seal in moisture.

Using hair serums or heat protectant sprays can form a thin coat on your hair and protect it from the damage caused by pollution. "Hair is dead cells growing out of our scalp. It is important to take care of your diet for healthy hair. Make sure you consume vitamin C to fight free radicals. Include mushrooms and eggs in your diet to fulfil your biotin requirement, which may boost the health of your hair," said Kucheria.

Ojaswin Kathuria is a media and communications professional who writes and reports on fashion, lifestyle and health

Watch the latest DH Videos here: