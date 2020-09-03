PUBG banned: Top 5 alternative battle royale games you can try

For the past one year, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile had gained notoriety in India, as it was linked to several cases of severe gaming addiction among teenagers. Parents and people representatives particularly in South India had even gone to the courts to bring an order to ban the battle royale game, but it did not materialise until Wednesday (September 2).

The government of India, citing security threats to citizens and the nation, banned the popular game PUBG Mobile along with 117 apps, most of them of Chinese origin.

Here are top 5 battle royale alternatives to PUBG Mobile game

Call of Duty: Mobile (by Activision Publishing, Inc)



Call of Duty: Mobile on Google Play store (screen-grab)



Popular console and PC game is also available on mobile. It is specially designed for mobile phones. Users get to play iconic multi-player maps and modes anytime, anywhere. It offers 100 player Battle Royale battleground, Fast 5v5 team deathmatch, Sniper vs sniper battle, Activision’s free-to-play CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE has it all.

Last Day on Earth: Survival (by Kefir!)

As the name suggests, surviving is the ultimate aim. This game is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2027, which saw an outbreak of an unknown infection that destroyed almost all the human race. Like the Will Smith starrer 'I am Legend' movie, all those who died of infection started turning into zombies and those few survivors that have resistance in their blood are trying to survive on the ruins of the land.



Last Day on Earth: Survival on Google Play store (screen-grab)



Your aim is to keep the protagonist alive and keep an eye on the life stats such as hunger and thirst, collect valuable resources for crafting, create weapons and transport of different types or use what you have at hand: a bat or a road sign. You need everything to fight and kill millions of zombies.

Garena Free Fire: 3volution (by Garena International I Private Limited)



Garena Free Fire: 3volution on Google Play store (screen-grab)



It is a survival shooter game. It offers short 10-minute game places for the player on a remote island where he or she will be pitted against 49 other players, all seeking to survive and win. Players are free to choose their starting point with the parachute and aim to stay in the safe zone for as long as possible. They can drive vehicles to explore the vast map, hide in trenches, or become invisible by proning under grass. "Ambush, snipe, survive, there is only one goal: to survive and answer the call of duty", reads the description on Google Play store.

Sniper 3D: Gun Shooting Games (by Fun Games For Free)



Sniper 3D: Gun Shooting Games on Apple App Store (scree-grab)



Sniper 3D is a fast-paced multiplayer FPS (First Person Shooter) assassin game and the ultimate aim is to become the best sniper assassin. Players can unlock fun upgrades and build the best guns. It offers free online and offline game modes. It is available on Apple App Store (name as mentioned above) and on Google Play store, it is named-- 'Sniper 3D: Fun Free Online FPS Shooting Game'

Battlelands Royale (by Futureplay)



Battlelands Royale on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



This is a casual gun game. He/she will face 32 players in short 3-5 minute battles. It’s pure non-stop play and has no complicated menus to navigate. Just play, parachute, loot, shoot, and survive. That's it.

Must read | Govt bans PUBG Mobile, Baidu, Alipay, Tencent games and 114 more Chinese apps [full list]

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.