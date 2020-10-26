PUBG Mobile alternative FAU-G coming soon, confirms new teaser

PUBG Mobile alternative FAU-G coming soon

FAU-G coming soon, confirms new teaser

FAU-G takes inspiration from the Indian armed forces and how they tackle threats at the northeastern and western borders of the country.

  • Oct 26 2020, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 12:47 ist

In early September, Bengaluru-based nCORE Games announced to bring indigenous battle royale theme-based game Fearless And United-Guards (FAU-G) but, didn't reveal much with regard to Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA). 

Now, the latest FAU-G teaser has confirmed that it will make its debut in November. 

"Good always triumphs over evil, the light will always conquer the darkness. May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.  Launching in November 2020! Happy #Dussehra @akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG," nCORE Games tweeted.

Also, in the teaser clip, the company shows off some of the action scenarios expected in the FAU-G game. An army officer is seen guiding his team for a mission in Galwan Valley near Ladakh and succeeding in their endeavor.


New FAU-G game teaser. Credit: nCORE Games/Twitter

As told in our previous report, FAU-G takes inspiration from the Indian armed forces and how they tackle threats at the northeastern and western borders of the country. The game will allow the protagonist to play in a team and collaborate with other teams up to five to conduct secret missions to counter the enemies.  

Also, nCORE Games has announced that the 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs-run Bharat Ke Veer foundation that helps bereaved families of the soldiers, who lost their lives and also those with severe non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The upcoming FAU-G game is expected to fill the void left by the ban of PUBG Mobile in India.

Gamers are advised that FAU-G apps now found in the Google Play store are fake and before installing the gaming app, be sure to know the fact that the official publisher is nCORE Games.

For the uninitiated, nCORE Games is headed by Dayanidhi MG as CEO and Vishal Gondal as advisor and investor. The company is backed by top international company Rovio, the makers of the hit Angry Birds game series.

Also, top Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is working as a mentor in the development of the FAU-G app.

