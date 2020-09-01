Qualcomm brings new Snapdragon 732G chipset for mid-range mobiles

Qualcomm earlier in the year introduced Snapdragon 765 SoC (System-on-Chip) for mobiles. It is touted to powerful on par with some of the flagship 800 series and better photo image processing capability, in addition, to support for 5G. It is already available on OnePlus Nord and Vivo X50 Pro series.

Now, the American semiconductor behemoth has come up with a more affordable 8nm class Snapdragon 732 SoC. It is said to come with upgraded CPU and GPU to offer immersive gameplay backed by smarter, faster artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated performance, compared to its predecessor 730G.

It houses Qualcomm's latest Kryo 470 CPU Prime core, which can clock speed at up to 2.3 GHz. It is backed by Adreno 618 GPU and promises a 15% improvement in terms of graphics rendering.

The new Snapdragon 732G features Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming and comes with 4ht gen Qualcomm AI engine to offer a seamless gaming experience.

Also, it houses Computer Vision ISP (CV-ISP) that promises 4x power savings and enable the device to capture vivid 4K HDR Video (including Portrait Mode and Object Segmentation) and take detailed photos with support for up to 192MP resolution.



Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G launched. Credit: Qualcomm



However, it supports Snapdragon X15 LTE modem (with download speeds of up to 800 Mbps, even in crowded locations) and is clearly aimed for mid-range phones in emerging markets of South East Asia, Africa, and Europe.

“Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device AI, and superior performance,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Also, Kondap added the new Snapdragon 732G will be seen first in the Xiaomi-backed Poco-branded phone, which is slated to for global launch next week on September 7.

