Realme 7, 7 Pro with 64MP quad-camera launched in India

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 03 2020, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 16:19 ist

Emerging mobile maker Realme on Thursday (September 3) launched two new phones Realme 7, 7 Pro in India.

The standard Realme 7sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400  × 1080p) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, peak brightness up to 480 nits, and come with a Corning Gorilla Glass shield on top. And, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Under-the-hood, it houses 12nm class 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core backed by 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU, Android 10-based Realme UI, 6GB/8GB RAM (LPPDDR4x), 64GB/128GB storage (UFS 2.1) with the option add extra up to 256GB via microSD, 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging support.

Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2400 ×1080p) super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and peak brightness up to 600 nits. It also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor.


Realme 7 Pro. Credit: Realme India

Inside, it comes with 8nm class 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core CPU backed by Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM (LPPDDR4x), 128GB storage (UFS 2.1, expandable up to 256GB via microSD), Android 10-based Realme UI, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W VOOC SuperDart Charge support.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, both the Realme 7 and 7 Pro come with quad-camera module-- main 64MP (with  1/1.73-inch Sony IMX682 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, UIS/UIS Max), an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens (with f/2.3 aperture), a 2MP B&W portrait camera and a 2MP 4cm macro sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) on the back with LED flash, support Starry mode, Pro Nightscape mode, Ultra Nightscape video and more. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture.

Realme 7 Pro comes in two colours-- Mirror White and Mirror Blue. It is being offered in two configurations-- 6GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage-- for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively on Flipkart, realme.com from September 14 onwards.

On the other hand, Realme Realme 7 too, is being offered in two colours-- Mist White and Mist Blue. It comes in two configurations-- 6GB RAM +64GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage-- for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively on Flipkart, realme.com from September 10 onwards.

Consumers can avail a two-year Discovery Plus subscription for just Rs 299 if they buy any of the Realme 7 series phones on Flipkart.


Realme's new lifestyle products. Credit: Realme India

Besides the Realme 7 series, the company also launched a new M1 Sonic electric toothbrush. It is powered by an advanced sonic motor from LEBOND that can vibrate up to 34,000 times in a minute and Dupont bristles, which have 99.9% antibacterial properties, Realme claims. It costs 1,999. 

Also, Realme launched Adventurer Luggage, Tote Bag 2 for Rs 2,999 and Rs 999, respectively.

