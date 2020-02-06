Realme C3 with MediaTek Helio G70 launched in India

Emerging smartphone-maker Realme on Thursday launched the new budget C3 mobile series in India.

The new Realme C3 6.52-inch HD+ (1600x720p) screen with mini-drop display design and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 series shield.

Under-the-hood, it comes with 12nm class MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core CPU backed by ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which can last more than two days under mixed usage. It also supports 10W charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses dual cameras-- 12MP (with f/1.8 aperture)+2MP depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture) with LED flash, Phase Detection Auto Focus. On the front, it features 5MP snapper.

The new Realme C3 comes in two configurations-- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively. It will go on sale online on February 14 and hit brick-and-mortar stores from February 20 onwards.

Realme C3 vs competition

The new phone will be up against Xiaomi Redmi 8 series, Tecno Mobiles, among others under the sub-Rs 10,000 segment.

