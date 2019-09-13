Realme XT with 64MP camera launched in India

Oppo subsidiary Realme launched the new camera-centric phone Realme XT in India on 13 September.

The Realme XT sports 6.4-inch full HD+ super AMOLED dot-notch display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. On the back, it flaunts glossy shell with Gorilla Glass 5 series shield on top. The company has used the same protection glass coating for the front panel.

The USP of the device is the photography hardware, it boasts primary 64MP(with ISOCELL sensor), an 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP for macro. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie shooter.

Under-the-hood, it is powered by Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712G octa-core processor with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to run the phone for a whole day under mixed usage. It also supports fast charging.

The company has also revealed that the Realme XT, X, 3 Pro, 5 Pro series would get Android 10 in the first quarter(January-March) of 2020. Other models--Realme 3, 3i and 5-- will get the new update in Q2 (April-June), 2020. And the Realme 2 Pro in Q3 (July-September), 2020.

Realme XT is set to go on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com on September 16 onwards. It will be available in three variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM +64GB storage--for Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.

As part of the promotional launch campaign, the company is offering free screen replacement for the first sale (around 64,000 units) within six months. Also, the consumers are entitled to get free Paytm First membership worth Rs. 750 and also claim up to Rs. 20,000 worth benefits, provided they make the purchase through Paytm UPI on realme.com.

Realme XT vs competition

Realme XT will be up against Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series, Motorola One Action, Honor 20i, among others.

Key specifications of Realme XT:

Display: 6.4-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) super AMOLED-based dot-notch screen with 550 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield (back and front)

OS: Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712G octa-core ( 2.3GHz 360 x 2 + 1.7GHz Kryo 360 x 6) with Adreno 616 GPU

RAM + Storage: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage / 6GB RAM + 64GB storage / 8GB RAM+128GB storage

Main Camera: 64MP (with 1/1.72-inch Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, F1.8 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, Electronics Image Stabilisation-EIS)+ 8MP wide-angle lens (with 119-degree field-of-view, F2.23, 1.12um pixel size) + 2MP depth sensor (F2.4, 1.75um pixel size) + 2MP with 4cm macro (F2.4)

Front camera: 16MP (with Sony IMX471 sensor)

Battery: 4,000mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Add-ons: In-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots (4G VoLTE), Wi-Fi (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS+GLONASS, USB Type-C

Dimensions: 158.7 x 75.16 x 8.55 mm

Weight: 183g

Price: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage - Rs 15,999 / 6GB RAM + 64GB storage- Rs 16,999 / 8GB RAM+128GB storage- Rs 18,999

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.