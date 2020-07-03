Reliance Jio brings Zoom alternative JioMeet; key features you should know

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has just released India’s first-ever large-scale video-communication service, coined JioMeet. India’s answer to apps like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams, JioMeet is now available for download on Google Play store and Apple’s App Store. The free video calling app has already seen several thousand downloads since its launch and is gathering more at a steady pace.

JioMeet: Key features you should know

Users can sign-up with JioMeet by providing either Mobile Number or Email ID.

User can open instant meetings with friends and colleagues, with HD audio and video quality calls.

Each meeting is password-protected and can go uninterrupted for up to 24 hours, with unlimited meetings per day.

A single meeting allows up to 100 participants, with enterprise-grade controls available to the host.

The ‘Safe Driving Mode’ feature allows you to attend meetings while on the go.

The meeting host can avail the ‘Waiting Room’ feature to protect the call from unwanted participants.

The app supports multi-device login, allowing up to 5 devices, which ensures fluid shifts from one device to another while still on call.

JioMeet is available on Android, Windows, iOS, Mac, SIP/H.323 systems.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.