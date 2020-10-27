Reliance JioMart to kick off Free Fire Gameathon this weekend

Reliance Jio's newly created e-commerce arm JioMart has announced to host a three-day Free Fire Gameathon later this week.

The company has opened the JioGames Beta home page and interested gamers can register for the Gameathon, which is slated to kick off on October 30 and conclude on November 1.

The registration will end on October 29, 12:00 am. After that, the JioGames team will pool all the registered players into 576 teams and conduct the Free Fire Gameathon in four stages-- Round 1 (Qualifier stage- October 30), Round 2 (Qualifier Finals- October 31), Round 3 (Semi-Finals- November 1 at 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm) and Round 4 (Grande Finale from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm).

Free Fire Gameathon has a prize pool of Rs 25,000 and the winning team will get Rs 16,000 as the top prize, the first runner-up team will get Rs 8,000 and there is special Rs 1,000 prize for Most Valuable Player (MVP).

It should be noted that all the prize money will be transferred to the player's JioMart Wallet.

In a related development, Reliance Jio is expected to bring a full-fledged cloud gaming service in the coming months. During the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM), the company had promised to bring the multi-player gaming platform through the JioTV set-top-box. It will support all leading branded game controllers. Games from top companies Electronic Arts, and Tencent, among others.

