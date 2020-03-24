Reliance MyJio app now offers coronavirus symptom checker tool, COVID-19 tracker and more

While the central and state governments of India are doing their best to contain the spread of the coronavirus in India, private companies, as part of the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiatives are also pitching in to help them to flatten the rapid growth curve of the COVID-19 infections.

Reliance Jio too has joined the initiative by launching a new self-diagnostic tool for people to test if they have coronavirus and if there is a need to visit the health center or not.

Coronavirus self-test risk analysis is now live on both the company's MyJio app (both Android and iOS) and also website (here) for PCs. It will initially start by asking if the test is for yourself or your parents, spouse, child or a friend.



Reliance launches Coronavirus self-diagnosis website for PC users (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Then, it will ask if you or any of your loved ones had been any of the COVID-19 affected countries. Then, check for symptoms like fever, headache, breathing issue or other health complications similar to the coronavirus infection. If needed, it offers details of the nearest COVID-19 testing centres listed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Additionally, there is a link to the state-run MyGov Corona Help Desk for further information about the global pandemic. Also, there is a separate tab on national and world statistics related to infections and deaths caused by the COVID-19.



Reliance launches Coronavirus self-diagnosis tool on MyJio app (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Besides the Coronavirus self-test risk analysis, MyJio app also offers tips on how to effectively work from home, maintain good health and education tools for children and college students to learn subjects of their choice.



Reliance MyJio App offers special tools to help you work or study at home more effectively (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



In a related development, Reliance Jio, in a bid to help people working from home and students get seamless internet access, has revised the select tariff plans offering data benefits and also additional talk time with non-Jio numbers.

Read more | Coronavirus effect: Reliance Jio offers double data for these plans

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.