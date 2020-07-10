Reon Pocket: Sony’s wearable AC and heater released in Japan

Sony has launched a wearable air conditioner called Reon Pocket. For now, It is currently available in Japan, with no word yet on its launch plans in other countries. At the cost of 13,000 Yen (approx. Rs 9,000), the device can be worn under the shirt to provide ambient temperature conditions to the user.

Made to help regulate body temperature, the device can be used in the summer as well as the winter as it is a wearable air conditioner that can also double as a heater. This is because the Reon Pocket’s working principle is a thermoelectric effect called the Peltier effect.

The Peltier effect creates a temperature difference by transferring heat between two electrical junctions, thereby allowing the device to absorb or release heat to create warm or cool sensations respectively. The Reon Pocket also comes with a Manual Mode option, which allows the user to adjust temperature settings to their liking.

Sony has also released special innerwear complete with a concealed pocket located at the back of the neck to help carry the device inconspicuously. The undershirts are made of 90% polyester and come in 3 sizes (Small, Medium and Large) and two colours (White and Beige). The specially designed innerwear is available for the cost of 18,000 Yen (around Rs 1,268).

The device is compatible with iOS 13 and above and Android 8 and above. The Reon Pocket app which can be downloaded from Google Play or App Store is required to activate the device, which is linked to the smartphone via Bluetooth connection.

The Reon Pocket has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 2 hours on a single charge. Even though it doesn’t showcase the best battery life, the Reon Pocket can be exempted from this, owing to the fact that it is the first device of its kind.

Sony's Reon Pocket video:

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.