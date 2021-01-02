Rewind 2020: Google Pay shows how much money you spent last year

2020 was one awful year primarily due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak and the year has finally come to end. However, despite the difficulties during the pandemic-induced lockdown, most people were able to overcome them with the use of technology. Adults and children were able to work and learn with computers and smartphones.

Also, with personal hygiene becoming an important aspect to impede the spread of the coronavirus, people were asked to avoid physical contact be it handshakes or transacting money for the business. This forced many to embrace digital payments and in India, it witnessed a huge milestone. Even the demonetisation of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes in 2016 was also not able to deter cash transaction activity as much the Covid-19 did.

In November 2020, more than three lakh crores worth of digital transactions was carried out in India. PhonePe and Google Pay had a major 81% market share.

Talking of Google Pay, the company has announced a new 2020 Rewind feature, which allows users to get an insight on how much they spent the whole year with a graph and highlight the month which saw the highest transaction on the digital wallet.

Here's how to check Google Pay 2020 Rewind:

Step 1: Just open the Google Pay app and tap on the 'Rewind' logo on the top of the contacts.



Google Pay Rewind 2020 feature. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Step 2: Once tap on the 'Rewind' logo, it opens a slide show, swipe to the left, as Google Pay shows how much contributions you made to local business. It converts money to the number of breakfast meal plates. That's a nice touch, as it really makes you feel good how your money helped nearby grocery or any shop sustain their business.

Step 3: As you swipe through the screen, you finally find the bar chart with months. You will be able to see a rough estimate of how much spent. It should be noted that Google Pay will only highlight one month, which saw the highest transaction.



Google Pay Rewind 2020 feature. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



For the uninitiated, India ushered in 2021, with the government's expert panel granted emergency use authorization of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine against Covid-19 – manufactured by Serum Institute in India.

Earlier today (January 2), all Indian states and union territories are undertaking a mock vaccination drive to check for the preparedness of local health departments.

