Samsung brings Galaxy A21s with quad-camera to India

Leading mobile-maker Samsung unveiled a camera-centric mid-range Galaxy A21s on Wednesday (June 17) in India.

The new Galaxy A21s boasts quad-camera module-- main 48MP (f/2.0 aperture) + ultra-wide 8MP (f/2.2 ) + 2MP depth sensor (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP for macro (f/2.4) with LED flash, features including Live Focus mode, 8X zoom, a dedicated Food mode and Ultrawide Panorama and a variety of stamps, filters and face-recognition based Live stickers.

On the front, the Samsung phone houses 13MP (f/2.2) snapper with face recognition capability.

The Galaxy A21s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600p) Infinity-O display and comes with in-house 8nm class Exynos 850 series octa-core chipset backed by Mali-G52 graphics engine, AI-powered Game Booster 2.0, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), Android 10-based One UI 2.0 OS and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for close to two days.



The Galaxy A21s launched in India. Picture credit: Samsung



It also comes Type-C 15W fast charger, fingerprint sensor on the back, Samsung Know security, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ GLONASS, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), 3.5mm audio jack and more.

The new Galaxy A21s comes in three shades-- black, white and blue colors. It is available for purchase across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals. It is being offered in two configurations--4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+64GB storage-- for Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Reliable phone with long-lasting battery

Galaxy A21s vs competition

Samsung's new phone will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (review), Realme XT and Vivo V19, among others.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.