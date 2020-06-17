Samsung brings Galaxy A21s with quad-camera to India

Samsung brings Galaxy A21s with quad-camera to India

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 17 2020, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 17:06 ist

Leading mobile-maker Samsung unveiled a camera-centric mid-range Galaxy A21s on Wednesday (June 17) in India.

The new Galaxy A21s boasts quad-camera module-- main 48MP (f/2.0 aperture) + ultra-wide 8MP (f/2.2 ) + 2MP depth sensor (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP for macro (f/2.4) with LED flash, features including Live Focus mode, 8X zoom, a dedicated Food mode and Ultrawide Panorama and a variety of stamps, filters and face-recognition based Live stickers.

On the front, the Samsung phone houses 13MP (f/2.2) snapper with face recognition capability.

The Galaxy A21s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600p) Infinity-O display and comes with in-house 8nm class Exynos 850 series octa-core chipset backed by  Mali-G52 graphics engine, AI-powered Game Booster 2.0,  4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB),  Android 10-based One UI 2.0 OS and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for close to two days. 


The Galaxy A21s launched in India. Picture credit: Samsung

It also comes Type-C 15W fast charger, fingerprint sensor on the back, Samsung Know security, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ GLONASS, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), 3.5mm audio jack and more.

The new Galaxy A21s comes in three shades-- black, white and blue colors. It is available for purchase across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals. It is being offered in two configurations--4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+64GB storage-- for Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Reliable phone with long-lasting battery

Galaxy A21s vs competition
Samsung's new phone will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (review), Realme XT and Vivo V19, among others.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Tech
Samsung
Android 10

What's Brewing

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

 