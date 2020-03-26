Samsung brings Galaxy S20 camera features to S10, Note10 series

Leading smartphone-maker Samsung has released a new major update to the company's former flagship Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e and Note10 (& 10+) series mobiles worldwide.

The new software comes major camera features borrowed from the latest Galaxy S20 series including Night timelapse, single take and more.

Key Galaxy S20 camera features coming to Galaxy S10 and Note10 series



Single Take available on the Galaxy S10 (left), Single Take in the Gallery on the Galaxy Note10 (Picture credit: Samsung)



Single Take: This feature makes use of the phone's camera system and AI (Artificial Intelligence) to capture a series of photos and videos at once and recommends the best shot for the device owner.

Night Hyperlapse: With this Galaxy S10 and Note10 series get improved Night Mode with Hyperlapse option, time-lapse photography that allows the device owner to create motion shots and videos in low light.



Custom Filter introduction on the Galaxy S10 (left), How Custom Filter is used on the Galaxy Note10 (Picture credit: Samsung)



Custom Filter: This feature lets the users create their own filter with colors and styles they like from a favorite photo, which shows your creativity. Also, there is an option to save it, so that he or she can reuse the filter that can be applied to future photos when captured.

Pro Video now available on the Galaxy S10 (left), Shooting video in Pro Video mode on the Galaxy Note10 (Picture Credit: Samsung)



Pro video: It gives the users even more control, allowing them to adjust settings like ISO, shutter speed and exposure level. They can also switch between the front and rear cameras while recording video.



Tap the highlighted icon to group/ungroup gallery images on the Galaxy S10 (left), Clean View after grouping images on the Galaxy Note10 (Picture credit: Samsung)



Intelligent Gallery app: With AI technology, Samsung is bringing Clean View feature to the Gallery app, wherein it can automatically group together similar shots of the same subject for a more organized gallery. Users can easily review similar shots and select their favorite to serve as the photo group’s thumbnail. When viewing a photo in the gallery, users can zoom in on an image and press Quick Crop, located at the top left-hand corner, to crop photos in desired sizes.

Quick Crop available on the Galaxy S10 (left), Quick Crop available on the Galaxy Note10 (Picture credit: Samsung)



Easy sharing capabilities

Besides the camera feature, the new update brings Quick Share, wherein users will be able to find which of their contacts are nearby and share photos, videos, or even large files with multiple people. There is also Music Share, that allows the users to extend their paired Bluetooth connection and don’t even need to disconnect for a friend to play their music on a speaker or car stereo.



Quick Share and Music Share available on the Galaxy S10 (left), Quick Share and Music Share available on the Galaxy Note10 (Picture credit: Samsung)



Here's how to update your Galaxy S10 and Note10 series phones

Step 1: Once you get the Android 10 update notification on the device screen, tap Yes and initiate the download process

Step 2: Once the download process is done, tap yes to install the update

Step 3: After the installation, the phone automatically reboots and it is now fully upgraded to the latest One UI 2 stable update

Samsung phone owners can also manually look for the new update by going to the Settings >> About Phone >> Software update>> tap check for new updates.

