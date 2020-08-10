Samsung brings 'Made for India' AltZLife private mode for Galaxy A71, A51

World's leading smartphone maker Samsung on Monday (August 10) launched the 'made for India' feature AltZLife for a couple of its popular phones.

Samsung 'AltZLife' is a private mode feature that promises to protect sensitive information from public view. It was developed by young engineers at Samsung R&D Institutes in Bengaluru and Noida using insights from consumer research.

"According to the research conducted by Samsung, 79% of Gen Z consumers admit to having content such as images, applications and private chats on their smartphones that they do not want family or others to see. In addition to this, they also want to hide the fact that they have things they do not want to share," the company said.

The new AltZLife mode comes with two features--Quick Switch and Content Suggestions.

To switch to private mode, the user has to double press the power button and the user will be asked to authenticate based on pre-defined security features available on the device. Once, it is cleared, the user can transfer a particular file to the private folder of the same app, but won't visible to users other than the owner.

"For instance, A consumer can easily move between the normal Gallery and a private Gallery; or from a normal WhatsApp to private WhatsApp with a simple double click of the power button. The private versions of these apps are secured by Samsung Knox in the Secure Folder of Galaxy smartphones," the company said.

The Content Suggestions feature works on-device AI (Artificial Intelligence) solution and enables the phone to intuitively understand the files' type and accordingly recommend the user to store them on private Secure Folder.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy A71 review: Reliable mid-range phone

But, first users have to teach the phone on how to detect files or images that need to be secured. Users have to select specific faces or a type of image they want to tag as private and keep them safely in the private gallery of the Secure Folder. Once that is done, the AI algorithm of the Content Suggestions feature will kick-in and scans the entire phone and recommends a list of files (images) that it deems need to be locked in the Secure Folder.

"An industry-first innovation, this intelligent feature has been designed keeping in mind the inherent need of consumers, especially Gen Z, for enhanced privacy when it comes to storage and access of content on their smartphones. This helps eliminate the anxiety that consumers usually face while also sharing their smartphones with someone,” said Manu Sharma, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung AltZLife feature will be available to the existing as well as new users of Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 through a software update.

As of now, there is no word if the aforementioned feature will be released to other Galaxy devices.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Feature-rich camera phone

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.