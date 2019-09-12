Samsung Galaxy A50s, A30s with triple cameras launched

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung launched the two new mid-range camera-centric mobiles Galaxy A50s and the A30s in India.

As the name implies, the Galaxy A50s is the top-end model among the two. It sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ (1080x2340p) super AMOLED-based Infinity-U display.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Samsung proprietary Exynos 9611 octa-core processor backed by Android Pie-based OneUI, 4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB) and a massive 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. It also supports 15W fast charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts triple camera 48MP+ 5MP+ 8MP (ultra-wide) with super steady video, night mode, and alive camera mode. On the front, it houses a 32MP snapper.



The new Galaxy A30 series (Picture credit: Samsung India)



On the other hand, the Galaxy A30s features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560p) super AMOLED-based Infinity-V screen, Exynos 7904 octa-core 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB, Android Pie OS, 4,000mAh battery (with 15W fast charging support), primary triple-camera 25MP+ 5MP+8MP (ultra wide) on the back and a 16MP front shooter.

Must Read | Samsung Galaxy Note10+ review: Versatile elegant giant

Both the phones come with Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm-based Game Booster technology for smooth functioning while playings games, an on-screen fingerprint sensor, Samsung Pay (up to Rs 2000 only)support via Near Field Communication (NFC) and Knox security.

They come in three colours-- prism crush black, prism crush white and prism crush violet-- and are available on authorised retail chains, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop & leading online portals.

The Galaxy A50s are available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 24,999 and 22,999, respectively. The Galaxy A30s will be available with 4GB RAM +64GB storage for Rs 16,999. The other model 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will be released later.

The Galaxy A50s will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi K20 (review) series, Honor 20i and Realme X, among others.

The Galaxy A30s will go head with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series, Motorola One Vision, Realme 5 series, HTC Wildfire X and the Nokia 8.1, which got a price cut recently.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.