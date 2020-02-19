Samsung Galaxy A71 with 64MP quad-camera launched

Consumer electronics major Samsung on Wednesday launched the new Galaxy A71 in India.

The Galaxy A71 sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED plus screen with Infinity-O display design and comes with a sturdy case on the back. It comes with rism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, Prism Crush Blue colourways similar to the Galaxy A51 (review).

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses quad-camera module-- one primary 64MP lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide-camera with 123-degree field of view, a 5MP macro cam and 5MP depth cam with full HD video recording capability, HDR, Panorama, AR Doodle features and more. On the front, it ships with 32MP with slow-motion video recording capability similar to the iPhone 11 series.

Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor with AI-powered Game Booster for smooth gaming experience. It is backed by 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and a 4,500mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under normal usage. It also boasts 25W super-fast charger in-box, and it will take a little over an hour to fully power up the device from zero to 100 percent.



The new Galaxy A71 series (Credit: Samsung)



Samsung's new Galaxy A71 will be available on major stores and e-commerce sites including Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop for Rs 29,999 from February 24 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs competition

The new Galaxy A71 will be up against the popular Redmi K20 (review) series, Poco X2, Realme X2, Oppo Reno 2, among others.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A71

Display: 6.7-inch full HD+ (1080 x2400) Super AMOLED Plus with Infinity-O Display

OS: Android 10-based One UI 2

Processor: 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core

RAM+Storage: 8GB + 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB)

Camera: 64MP + 5MP (Depth) + 5MP (Macro) + 12MP (Ultra Wide), Super Steady Video, UHD recording, AR Doodle, Crop Zoom

Front camera: 32MP with Slow-Mo Selfie

Battery: 4500mAh with 25W Super-Fast Charging

Add-ons: On-screen Fingerprint, Face recognition, Samsung Pay (It works everywhere* you can swipe or tap your card), Knox Security, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi

Colours: Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, Prism Crush Blue

Price: Rs 29,999

