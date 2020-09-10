Samsung Galaxy M51 with massive 7,000mAh battery launched in India

The world's leading smartphone maker Samsung on Thursday (September 10) launched the new Galaxy M51 in India.

The mentioned in the headline, Samsung's new handset houses a mammoth 7,000mAh battery, the biggest we have seen in a tier-1 branded phone in India. With such a high capacity cell, the Galaxy M51 can be able to run for three days easily under normal usage.

It comes with a 25W super-fast charger that can charge the phone from zero to 100% under two hours. That's a value-addition feature, which will save a lot of time power up the phone. Also, the Galaxy M51 supports the reverse charging and comes with a Type-C to Type-C cable.

The new Samsung phone sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2400x1080p) super AMOLED Infinity-O display (with Corning Gorilla Glass 3), peak brightness up to 420 nits, 20:9 aspect ratio, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor with Adreno 618 graphics, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 512GB), Android 10-based One UI 2.1 OS, FM radio, Dolby Atmos sound system, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0.



Mohammad Asim Warsi, senior VP, Product Planning & Marketing, Samsung India launched the new Galaxy M51. Credit: Samsung



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a quad-camera module-- main 64MP (with Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8 aperture), 123-degree ultra-wide-angle 12MP (with f/2.2 aperture), a 5MP depth sensor (with f/2.2 aperture), a 5MP macro sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) and a 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The new Galaxy M51 is available in two configuration-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage - for Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively. It comes in two colours Electric Blue and Celestial Black -- and go on sale on Amazon, Samsung.com and select retail stores from September 18 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs competition

The Galaxy M51 will be up against the popular OnePlus Nord, and Xiaomi Redmi K20 series, among others.

