Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite with S Pen launched in India

After days of teasing, Samsung launched the Galaxy Note10 Lite in India.

As the name suggests, the new device is the watered-down version of the flagship Galaxy Note10 series. It comes with a similar design language as the latter.

The Galaxy Note10 Lite sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O screen and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with triple camera in the top left corner.

Inside, it comes with the company's proprietary Exynos 9885 CPU backed by Android 10-based One UI 2, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage / 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and a 4,500mAh cell with super fast charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a triple 12 MP camera (ultra-wide + wide + telephoto lenses) on the back with LED flash and 32MP selfie snapper on the front.

Like the original Galaxy Note 10 series, the Lite version also comes with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support, which means the user can navigate a presentation, control your video content or take a picture, all with a simple click of the S Pen.

It also supports the Air Command feature, which will give the user quick and easy access to the signature S Pen features. The Samsung Notes app makes note-taking faster and easier when on the go. The user can also turn those handwritten notes into text for easy editing and sharing.



The Galaxy Note10 Lite launched (Credit: Samsung)



Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite will be offered in three colours--Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red. It comes in two configurations-- Rs 38,999 for 6GB RAM and Rs 40,999 for 8GB RAM. If the consumers are ready to trade their old phone for the new Galaxy Note10 Lite, they can claim Rs 5,000 discount.

Pre-booking of Galaxy Note10 Lite starts from January 21 and will go on sale from February 3 and will be available across major retail stores, online stores, and Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs competitors

The new Galaxy Note10 Lite will be up against OnePlus 7T, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and, Oppo Reno 2, among others.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite: Key features

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 2400×1080p (394ppi)

OS: Android 10-based One UI 2

Processor: 10nm 64-bit Exynos 8895 Octa-core processor (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz)

RAM: 6GB/8GB RAM

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: Triple -- Ultra Wide 12MP (f/2.2) + Wide-angle 12MP (with Dual Pixel AF, f/1.7, OIS)+ Telephoto 12MP (with AF, f/2.4, OIS)

Front camera: 32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)

Battery: 4,500mAh with super-fast charging capability

Add-ons: In-display fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE (dual standby), Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST

Dimensions and weight: 76.1 x 163.7 x 8.7mm & 199g

Colours: Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red.

