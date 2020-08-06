Samsung Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra price revealed in India

World's leading mobile maker Samsung on Wednesday (August 5) unveiled the new Galaxy Note20 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. Now, the company has revealed the availability and price details of the new premium phone in India.

The standard Galaxy Note20 is priced at Rs 77,999, while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will be available for Rs 1,04, 999.

Interested consumers can pre-book the Samsung's new flagship phones starting August 6 on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores.

Consumers who pre-book the Galaxy Note20 can claim benefits worth Rs 7,000 and those pre-ordering the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G are eligible to get a gift voucher worth Rs 10,000. These benefits can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, among others.

Furthermore, customers with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards are eligible for cashback up to Rs 6000 extra discount on the purchase of Galaxy Note20 and up to Rs 9000 on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G.



The new Galaxy Note20 series. Credit: Samsung



If you happen to own an older flagship Galaxy phone, you are eligible for an Upgrade offer to get an additional discount of Rs 5000 as a trade-in for a new Galaxy smartphone.

Over-all, the total benefit will be Rs 19000 for buying the Galaxy Note20 series. It expected to available of purchase from August 21 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 series: Key features you should know

Both the Galaxy Note20 and the Note20 Ultra boast Infinity-O display and also gorgeous unibody design language, but the Note20 Ultra boasts premium metal-based case with glass cover. Whereas the standard Note20 features a polycarbonate shell on the back.

On the front, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra boasts a 6.9-inch edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3088x1440p) with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield, pixel density of 496ppi (pixels per inch) HDR10+ certified and 120Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note20 features a 6.7-inch flat full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display (2400x1080p) with a pixel density of 393ppi and HDR10+ certified.



The new Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze colour. Credit: Samsung



Both come with an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and depending on the region of sale, they feature Samsung's in-house silicon Exynos 990 series, but this model will be limited to Europe, India, and select global regions. In other markets such as the US, China, the Galaxy Note20 series is almost confirmed to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 or the latest 865+ series processor.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes with a triple camera module-- 12MP Ultra Wide Camera (with Pixel size: 1.4μm, FOV: Field-Of-View- 120-degree, f/2.2 aperture + 108MP Wide-angle Camera (with PDAF, OIS, Pixel size: 0.8μm, FOV: 79˚, f/1.8, 1/1.33-inch image sensor size) + 12MP Telephoto Camera (with Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 20-degree, f/3.0) with Space Zoom- 5x Optical Zoom, up to 50x Super-Resolution Zoom, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and Tracking AF (Auto Focus).

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note20 houses triple-camera module-- 12MP Ultra Wide Camera (with Pixel size: 1.4μm, FOV: 120-degree,. f/2.2) +12MP Wide-angle Camera( with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 79-degree, f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch image sensor size) +64MP Telephoto Camera (with Pixel size: 0.8μm, FOV: 76-degree, f/2.0) with Space Zoom, 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom, Up to 30x Super-Resolution Zoom, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and Tracking AF.

Both the Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20 feature 10MP front selfie camera with Dual Pixel AF, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80-degree, and f/2.2.

he Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra come with 4,300mAh and 4,500mAh batteries, respectively. They both support improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and USB PD 3.0 (PPS) certified Fast Charging for wired charging (AFC and QC2.0 compatible).

The S Pen comes with the Galaxy Note20 is said to offer lifelike precision promising more accuracy and responsiveness. It also comes with five new Anywhere actions make touchless navigation of the device – like returning to the home screen or taking a screenshot – as simple as a flick of the wrist.



Samsung launched five new devices at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. Credit: Samsung



Besides the new Galaxy Note20 series, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7, Watch 3, and Buds Live.

Must read | Everything Samsung launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.