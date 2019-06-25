Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Tab A 10.1 launched in India

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung unveiled the new line of tablet series Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab 1 10.1 in India.

The Galaxy Tab S5e is the top-end among the two. It flaunts metallic uni-body design language with 10.5-inch full HD+ super-AMOLED immersive display having 82.1-percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under-the-hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core chipset backed by Android Pie OS, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 13MP primary camera, an 8MP front snapper and a massive 7,040mAh battery, which can offer up to 14.5 hours of video playback. With such big battery, Dolby Atmos integration with sound by AKG, for immersive 3D sound and massive display, consumers will have a good time binge-watching TV series and movies on multi-media streaming apps.

It also comes with compatible Keyboard cover accessories, which will come in handy for work-related tasks such as creating a keynote presentation. It offers top-of-the-line security such as face unlock and fingerprint scanner to protect data.

Also, it comes with Call-Message Continuity feature that allows users to answer a call or reply to a message directly from their tablet to enhance communication—even when the phone is left at home. The Galaxy Tab S5e comes with the Family Share feature that allows users to add the Samsung accounts of their family members to a Family Group and share photos, events, and notes effortlessly with each other.



Galaxy Tab A 10.1; Picture credit: Samsung India



On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab A sports a metallic frame on the sides to offer sturdiness to the structure and on the front, it features 10.1-inch full HD display.

Inside, it comes with proprietary Samsung Exynos 9704 octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, 8MP primary snapper, a 5MP sensor on the front for video chatting and a 6,150mAh cell, which is more than enough to keep the device running for a whole day.

Both Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A10.1 come in three colour options – Silver, Black, and Gold.

The Tab S5e comes in two variants- Wi-Fi-only and LTE + Wi-Fi for Rs 35,999 and Rs 39,999. It is available across all leading retail stores, Samsung e-Shop, and Samsung Opera House. Galaxy Tab S5e’s Wi-Fi variant will also be available on Amazon, while the Wi-Fi +LTE variant will also be available on Flipkart.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1’s Wi-Fi variant is priced Rs 14,999, while the Wi-Fi +LTE model costs Rs 19,999. The Wi-Fi only will be available for sales only on Amazon.in and Samsung e-Shop starting June 26. The Wi-Fi + LTE variant will be available across all leading retail stores, Samsung e-Shop and Samsung Opera House starting July 1. This model will also be available on Amazon too.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e:

Display: 10.5-inch sAMOLED (2560x1600p) screen with 82.1-percent screen-to-body ratio

OS: Android Pie

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core

RAM+ Storage: 4GB + 64GB

Camera: 13MP + 8MP

Battery: 7,040mAh with fast charging (offers up to 14.5 hours of video playback)

Add-ons: SIM slot (optional), Type C USB port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Rotating Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos 3D Surround Sound

Price: Rs 35,999 (for Wi-Fi only) & Rs 39,999 (for Wi-Fi + LTE)

Accessories: Key Board Cover (Sold separately for Rs 7,999) + DEX Mode

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1:

Display: 10.1-inch full HD screen with 400 nits brightness

OS: Android Pie

Processor: Samsung Exynos 7904 octa-core

RAM + Storage: 2GB + 32GB

Camera: 8MP + 5MP

Battery: 6,150mAh

Add-ons: SIM slot (optional), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Type C USB port, Dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos 3D Surround Sound system

Accessories: Book cover (sold separately)

