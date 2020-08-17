Samsung Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Buds Live launched in India

A week after the global unveiling, Samsung on Monday (August 17) formally launched the company's next-generation smart wearables-- Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live in India.

The new Galaxy Watch3 will be available in 4G LTE and Bluetooth variants and come two sizes-- 41mm and 45mm. The former is offered in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colours, while the bigger model comes in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black shades.

The 41mm variant of the Galaxy Watch3 is priced Rs 29,990 for LTE and Rs 34, 490 for Bluetooth-only model. Whereas the 45mm model's 4G and Bluetooth variants are priced Rs 38, 990, and Rs 32,990, respectively. They go on sale on August 27.

On the other hand, Galaxy Buds Live will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White colours for Rs 14,990. It will hit stores on August 25.

As part of the launch offer, Samsung is offering Galaxy Buds Live for just Rs 4,990 if the consumer pre-books any of the 4G variants of the Galaxy Watch3 series. This offer is valid on pre-booking done between August 16 and 26.

If the buyer wants to go for the Bluetooth models, they are eligible to get Rs 4,500 or Rs 5,000 off on 41mm and 45mm Galaxy Watch3 series, respectively. However, this offer is valid on pre-booking done between August 20 and 26 on Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung Shop.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3

The new Galaxy Watch3 features premium steel casing with the trademark rotating bezel to offer a simple interface to effortless browsing on the compact screen to look for features. It supports more than 80,000 watch faces in the Galaxy Store and there is option design our own with a library of 40 different watch face complications to choose. Also, it comes with leather straps.

With the Blood oxygen (SpO2) feature, users can measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes. The new Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch3 offers cuff-less blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurements, available in markets where these features have been authorized. When a potential fall is detected, the user's location will be sent immediately to pre-designated contacts.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra 5G launched in India

Running Analysis will help the user run better, improve form, and prevent injuries, while VO2 max follows the cardio progress to provide insight into oxygen consumption. For those who want to stay fit while being at home, Samsung Health provides more than 120 different home training programmes.



The Galaxy Watch3 series supports more than 80,000 watch faces. Credit: Samsung



[Note: VO2 max means the optimum rate at which the heart, lungs, and muscles can effectively use oxygen during an exercise routine]

Also, the e-sim feature on the Galaxy Watch3 series is currently supported on Airtel and Reliance Jio networks, while Vodafone-Idea service is expected to take off soon.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung's new Galaxy Buds Live flaunts unique bean-shaped form, but if the company is believed, it offers one best hearing experience be it listening to music, or while answering a phone call.



The new Galaxy Buds Live launched in India. Credit: Samsung



It boasts AKG’s sound system with a bigger 12mm speaker along with a bass duct and audio sounds deep. The Galaxy Buds Live comes with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit.

Also, it comes with a new Active Noise Cancellation that promises disturbance-free phone calls and also crisp audio input.

It promises to deliver 8 hours of playback, and with the charging case, it offers an additional 23 hours over multiple charges. Also, Samsung says that Galaxy Buds Live can offer one hour of playtime with just five minutes of quick charging.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Buds+ review: Top-notch wireless earphones

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.